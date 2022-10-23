Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: Disciplined Sri Lanka restrict IRE to 128/8 after 20 overs



Preview: Sri Lanka vs Ireland coincides with the biggest day of the T20 World Cup, as India vs Pakistan takes place later in the day. While that match is all about glamour and personal glory, Sri Lanka vs Ireland happens to be between two teams that have toiled hard to reach this stage.

Sri Lanka had a serious hiccup and were their elimination was on the cards after their surprise defeat to Namibia. However, similar to the Asia Cup in September, they pulled their socks after losing the first match.

Sri Lanka have lost multiple players to injury and will be interesting to see their team combination.

Ireland, on the other hand, have been excellent. More than being excellent, what they have achieved in eliminating West Indies is rare. Ireland were undone by Zimbabwe in the first match. But they managed to come back strongly against Scotland and West Indies.

This is going to be one exciting encounter as both teams are going to fight till the very end to grab these crucial two points.

Head-to-head: Sri Lanka 2 – Ireland 1

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny

