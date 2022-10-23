Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland At Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 23 October, 2022

23 October, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Ireland

Ireland

128/8 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 3
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

2/0 (0.3 ov)

Live Blog
Ireland Sri Lanka
128/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.4 2/0 (0.3 ov) - R/R 4

Play In Progress

Sri Lanka need 127 runs in 117 balls at 6.51 rpo

Kusal Mendis (W) - 1

Dhananjaya de Silva - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Kusal Mendis (W) Batting 1 2 0 0
Dhananjaya de Silva Batting 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Little 0.3 0 2 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

2 (2) R/R: 4

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: Disciplined Sri Lanka restrict IRE to 128/8 after 20 overs

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Score and Updates: Sri Lanka have restricted Ireland and have not allowed them to go berserk with the bat. Ireland manage to reach 100 in the 15th over.

11:18 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Updates:

Just 28 runs in last five overs. Sri Lanka have been excellent with the ball and as a result, they need to chase only at 6.45 runs per over. The chase should be very easy for Sri Lanka unless Ireland bowlers can create some early trouble.  

11:11 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Updates:

19.6 An overthrow has Helped Ireland with an extra run to end their innings. The runs were byes in fact. Simi Singh misses the ball as he tries to shuffle and play through leg side, but anyways set off for a single. Kusal Mendis has a shy at the stumps but doesn't hit and the bowler fumbles giving an additional run to Ireland. However, Sri Lanka won't bother that. Ireland have been restricted for just 128 after 20 overs!
Ireland: 128/8 end of the innings

11:07 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Updates:

19.5 Simi Singh plays the lap with perfection after multiple misses from Irish batters. A low full toss directed cheekily toward the fine leg delivery and valuable four runs for Ireland.

11:05 (IST)
wkt

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Updates:

<Out> One wicket brings another for Hasaranga and he has two in the final over. Mark Adair is out for a golden duck - a similar dismissal to the previous one. Hasaranga slowed the pace on this one and Adair was lured to go big on the leg side. Karunaratne once again under the ball and he doesn't juggle this time. Ireland are eight down, losing track in the death overs. Mark Adair c Karunaratne b Wanindu Hasaranga 0(1)

11:02 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Updates:

18.1 <Out> Hasaranga has a wicket to his name finally! Gareth Delany goes for a slog sweep, the ball flies high in the air, but the boundary is too big and far. Karunaratne in the outfield grabs the catch after a bit of juggle. Ireland lose seventh. Gareth Delany c Chamika Karunaratne b Wanindu Hasaranga 9(6)

10:58 (IST)
wkt

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Updates:

<Out> Harry Tector is gone! A fine innings, but he has fall short of a half-century by 5 runs. Ran down the pitch to a juicy full-toss and could only find the mid-off fielder, trying to go over his head. That came of the toe-end. Harry Tector c DasunShanaka b Binura Fernando 45(42)

10:55 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Updates:

17.4 Good length delivery from Binura Fernando, Delany tries to flick it on the leg side, but the ball finds an outside edge and runs away towards the third man boundary. The edge ensured the ball went over the third man fielder inside the circle, and then race away. 

10:51 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Updates:

16.5 <Out> Maheesh Theekshana gets another wicket! Ireland losing their way. George Dockrell is the man to be dismissed this time. A tossed up delivery on the middle-off stump line, the batter tried to play a lofted drive but misses it completely. The ball clips the off-side bail. George Dockrell b Maheesh Theekshana 14(16)
Just four runs in the 17th over, Ireland 108/5 after 17 overs

10:46 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Updates:

Wanindu Hasaranga is bowling lower flat-arm deliveries, similar to India's Kedar Jadhav! Footages show he has been trying it in the nets as well!

10:44 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Updates:

Sri Lanka have been excellent with the ball, especially after the way Ireland batted in last game against West Indies. 
Ireland: 100/4 after 15 overs

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates: Disciplined Sri Lanka restrict IRE to 128/8 after 20 overs

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Scores and Updates. Ireland Cricket/ Twitter


Preview: Sri Lanka vs Ireland coincides with the biggest day of the T20 World Cup, as India vs Pakistan takes place later in the day. While that match is all about glamour and personal glory, Sri Lanka vs Ireland happens to be between two teams that have toiled hard to reach this stage.

Sri Lanka had a serious hiccup and were their elimination was on the cards after their surprise defeat to Namibia. However, similar to the Asia Cup in September, they pulled their socks after losing the first match.

Sri Lanka have lost multiple players to injury and will be interesting to see their team combination.

Ireland, on the other hand, have been excellent. More than being excellent, what they have achieved in eliminating West Indies is rare. Ireland were undone by Zimbabwe in the first match. But they managed to come back strongly against Scotland and West Indies.

This is going to be one exciting encounter as both teams are going to fight till the very end to grab these crucial two points.

Head-to-head: Sri Lanka 2 – Ireland 1

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny

Updated Date: October 23, 2022 11:17:26 IST

