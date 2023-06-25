Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, Group B Match in Bulawayo

SL vs IRE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier LIVE: Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates on the Group B fixture between Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, Group B Match in Bulawayo

Sri Lanka remain firmly on top of Group B in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier with two big wins in as many matches. Image credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

Sri Lanka vs Ireland toss report and preview: Ireland invited Sri Lanka to bat after winning the toss and made one change to their lineup for Sunday’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B match in Bulawayo.

Spinner Ben White had pulled up sore on Sunday morning, skipper Andy Balbirnie revealed at the toss, and was replaced by seamer Barry McCarthy in Ireland’s only change for the game. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, opted for an unchanged XI with their sights set on a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing tournament.

Sri Lanka currently find themselves at the top of Group B with two one-sided wins in as many outings. The 1996 world champions and two-time runners-up began their campaign with a 175-run thrashing of United Arab Emirates and followed it up with a 10-wicket rout of Oman.

Ireland, meanwhile, began with a five-wicket victory against Oman but suffered a narrow one-wicket defeat against neighbours Scotland in a thriller on Wednesday.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy.

Updated Date: June 25, 2023 14:10:54 IST

