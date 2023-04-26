Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE Score and Commentary, 2nd Test Day 3 at Galle

Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE: Scorecard, updates and ball-by-ball commentary from Day 3 of 2nd SL vs IRE Test.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score and Updates. Image: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Day 2 Report: Ireland took full advantage of ideal batting conditions and a tired Sri Lankan bowling attack to pile up 492 all out before the hosts responded by reaching 81-0 at stumps on day two of the second Test on Tuesday.

Nishan Madushka was unbeaten on 41 in only his third Test match, and Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Kurunaratne remained not out on 39 when play was suspended 30 minutes before the scheduled close due to bad light and rain.

Earlier, Ireland reached its highest Test score by a distance, surpassing their previous best of 339 against Pakistan in 1998 in Dublin.

The Sri Lankan bowling looked uninspired for the best part of the day and was sent on a leather hunt by Paul Stirling (103) and Curtis Campher (111) who scored their maiden centuries.

They joined Kevin O’Brien and Lorcan Tucker as Irish Test centurions in the country’s short test cricket history.

Updated Date: April 26, 2023 10:38:18 IST

