Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Ireland 2nd Test Day 1: Follow live score and ball-by-ball commentary from SL vs IRE Test match.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score and Updates. Image: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland At Galle International Stadium, Galle, 24 April, 2023

24 April, 2023
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Ireland

Ireland

161/3 (39.5 ov)

2nd Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka vs Ireland 2nd Test toss news: Ireland won the toss and elected to bat in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Monday.

The tourists made three changes to the side that was thrashed in the first Test by an innings and 280 runs inside three days.

All-rounder Paul Stirling returns to the side at the expense of George Dockrell and injured fast bowler Mark Adair was replaced by Graham Hume.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys earned a Test debut, replacing batsman Murray Commins, who picked up a pair of ducks in the first Test.

Sri Lanka named an unchanged side.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

Ireland: James McCollum, Peter Moor, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Ben White.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: April 24, 2023 11:44:48 IST

