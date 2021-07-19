Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka vs India 2021, 2nd ODI: Weather forecast for match at Colombo

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 19th, 2021
  • 16:27:59 IST

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will vie to level the ongoing ODI series against Shikhar Dhawan’s India when the two teams face off in the second ODI at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021, 2nd ODI: Pitch report. Image credit: AP

India vs Sri Lanka 2021, 2nd ODI: Weather report. Image credit: AP

The hosts had a mixed outing with the bat, with Chamika Karunaratne’s 43, along with crucial contributions from Charitha Asalanka (38) and skipper Shanaka (39) helping the Lankans put up 262/9 on board. India's Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar took two wickets each, while the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal earned a wicket each.

In reply, it was a dominant top-order batting effort from the likes of Prithvi Shaw (43), Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and ODI debutant Ishan Kishan (59) as India cruised to a seven-wicket victory over the inexperienced hosts.

Only Dhananjaya de Silva (2/49) and Lakshan Sandakan (1/53) were among the wickets, and the Lankans’ bowling efforts under pressure remains a worry. Isuru Udana (0/27), albeit bowling just two overs, was the most expensive Lankan bowler with an economy rate of 13.50.

The bowlers will look to put up a much more inspired performance against an Indian side that cannot be taken lightly.

In terms of weather, thunderstorms were forecast for the series-opener but that game on Sunday went smoothly without any interruptions.

The Tuesday ODI should also not be affected by rain, but cloudy skies can be expected throughout the match, with temperatures fluctuating between 28 and 30 degrees celsius and relative humidity of 69 percent.

Updated Date: July 19, 2021 16:27:59 IST

Tags:

