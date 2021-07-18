Sri Lanka vs India 2021, 1st ODI: Weather forecast for match at Colombo

India's six-match limited-overs series of Sri Lanka will begin with the first ODI on Sunday, at Colombo.

The team led by Shikhar Dhawan will be playing three ODIs and the same number of T20Is on the tour. This will be India's last international white-ball assignment before the T20 World Cup which begins in October this year.

With Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and other Test team regulars currently being in England for the upcoming five-day series, the selectors have picked a fairly young squad with an eye on the T20 World Cup. Rahul Dravid will be the coach on the Sri Lanka tour.

Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy are the players who will compete for the slots in the team alongside seniors like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvedndra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka come into the series after losing five out of six white-ball matches against England on their away tour.

Dasun Shanaka will be leading the side in the absence of injured Kusal Perera. Other notable names in the team include Dhananjaya de Silva and Dishmantha Chameera.

The match will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo and the scheduled time for the start of the first ODI is 3 PM IST.

However, rain could play spoilsport during the match as thunderstorms are predicted around 5.30 PM local time in the area and could continue for two hours. The temperature in Colombo should hover between 29 to 26 degrees celsius. Relative humidity of 75 percent is predicted.