Sri Lanka vs England: Visitors on course to complete clean sweep as hosts struggle in second innings
Moeen Ali opened the bowling for England and took openers Danushka Gunathilaka for 6 and Dimuth Karunaratne for 23 on the spin paradise in Colombo.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Ayodhya protests: Modi says Congress stalled Ram Mandir verdict; Mohan Bhagwat seeks early SC order or ordinance
-
Ayodhya protests: Dharma Sabha, Shiv Sena posters splashed across temple town; religious akharas turn debating venues
-
Aleppo attack: Russia claims Syrian rebels used chlorine-infused chemical weapons; 100 hospitalised with breathing trouble
-
In Maharashtra's Malgaon village, a retired school peon battles casteism with his poetry
-
Premier League: Vibrant Tottenham Hotspur hand Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea project a cold, harsh reality check
-
In a Bengal village, a school set up by constable Arup Mukherjee is helping a Dalit tribe
-
2.0: Rajinikanth, Shankar's magnum opus expected to collect Rs 20 cr in Telugu states, say trade pundits
-
Why would anybody think that the independence of the central bank is at stake, says S C Garg
-
30 साल में अयोध्या के सरयू में बहुत पानी बह चुका है...
-
अयोध्या LIVE Updates: धैर्य बहुत हुआ, अब राम मंदिर के लिए जनजागरण करना होगा- मोहन भागवत
-
India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rdT20 at Sydney: विराट कोहली की कप्तानी पारी से छह विकेट से जीता भारत
-
विधानसभा चुनाव Live Updates: कांग्रेस सु्प्रीम कोर्ट के जजों को डराती है ताकि अयोध्या का मामला और टले
-
'मन की बात' के 50वें एपिसोड में PM मोदी ने रेडियो की सुनाई कहानी, ये हैं 10 मुख्य बातें
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Colombo: Sri Lanka limped to 53-4 on Sunday as they battled to reach 327 to win the third and final Test against England and avoid a series whitewash.
Moeen Ali opened the bowling for England and took openers Danushka Gunathilaka for 6 and Dimuth Karunaratne for 23 on the spin paradise in Colombo.
England's Moeen Ali celebrates fall of a Sri Lankan wicket with his teammates. AFP
Jack Leach claimed Dhananjaya de Silva, who failed to score, while Ben Stokes took a brilliant catch off fast bowler Stuart Broad to end Angelo Mathews' innings after nine balls which produced five runs.
Earlier England made 230 in their second innings after at one stage looking shaky on 39-4.
Jos Buttler top-scored with 64, while Stokes hit 42 and Ben Foakes 36 not out to leave Sri Lanka facing a mountain to climb with two days left to play.
Dilruwan Perera took Keaton Jennings lbw with the first ball of the day to shake England, and took five wickets in all. But after the top order scare, spinner Lakshan Sandakan made two basic blunders that set the tone for the tourists' recovery.
The left-arm spinner had Stokes caught at cover on 22, then at slip on 32, only for replays to show Sandakan had overstepped the bowling line on each occasion.
England scored 336 in their first innings and Sri Lanka 240.
Updated Date:
Nov 25, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs England: Joe Root's century gives visitors leverage on third day in second Test
Sri Lanka vs England: Spinners derail hosts innings on Day 4 as Joe Root and Co close in on series win in island nation
Sri Lanka vs England: Jos Buttler says he is ready to bat at number three in second Test after Moeen Ali's poor show in Galle