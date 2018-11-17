First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
WI in BAN Nov 22, 2018
BAN vs WI
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England: Spinners derail hosts innings on Day 4 as Joe Root and Co close in on series win in island nation

Moeen Ali trapped Mathews lbw in the first over after tea to end the senior batsman's solid resistance that had kept alive Sri Lanka's hopes of chasing down a target of 301.

Agence France-Presse, November 17, 2018

Kandy: Spinners led by Jack Leach helped England close in on a series-clinching victory after Sri Lanka lost a fighting Angelo Mathews for 88 in the second Test on Saturday before rain stopped play.

Moeen Ali trapped Mathews lbw in the first over after tea to end the senior batsman's solid resistance that had kept alive Sri Lanka's hopes of chasing down a target of 301.

Leach struck soon to get Dilruwan Perera for one when torrential rain halted proceedings for the day with Sri Lanka on 226 for seven in Kandy.

England cricketer Jack Leach (2R) celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the fourth day of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on November 17, 2018. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)

England are just 3 wickets way from winning the series against Sri Lanka. AFP

The hosts, who trail the three-match series 0-1, need another 75 to win with three wickets and three sessions in hand. Niroshan Dickwella was batting on 27 when play was stopped.

Leach has claimed four wickets with his left-arm orthodox spin while Ali has taken two on a turning pitch.

Mathews, who hit his third half-century of the series, took crease with Sri Lanka on a shaky 26-3.

The former captain played a gritty innings that lasted 137 deliveries and also built crucial partnerships.

His 73-run fifth wicket stand with Roshen Silva (37) frustrated the English spinners in the afternoon session.

Ali had Silva caught behind with a faint edge. The umpire had given Silva not out before England successfully reviewed the decision in their favour.

Leach had rattled the Sri Lankan top-order with three early wickets after the tourists were bowled out for 346 in the morning session.

Left-handed opener Dimuth Karunaratne then put on 77 runs with Mathews before falling to Adil Rashid for 57.

England, who had resumed the day on 324-9, stretched their second innings lead to 300 with overnight batsman Ben Foakes hitting an unbeaten 65.

Foakes, who hit a ton on debut in Galle, added 14 to his overnight 51 and shared 41 runs for the last wicket with James Anderson (12).

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018

Tags : Adil Rashid, Angelo Mathews, Ben Foakes, Cricket, Dilruwan Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, England, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, Roshen Silva, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all