Sri Lanka vs England: Rangana Herath's bowling milestones might be equalled in future but his personality will remain unmatched
Rangana Herath is a simple man and sportsmen like him in this day and age are few and rare. With his retirement on Friday, cricket ended its only link to the 20th century as Herath was the only active player to have debuted in 1990s.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs BANW West Indies Women beat Bangladesh Women by 60 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs PAKW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 52 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 34 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 71 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Tipu Jayanti: Tempers flare in Kodagu as Karnataka govt's intent puts Congress, BJP on collision course
-
Telangana Assembly: TDP-Congress alliance to trounce TRS despite no big face to take on KCR, says CVoter survey
-
Sarkar actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on her character in AR Murugadoss film, political plans
-
MeToo movement, Sabarimala controversy: Tenets of feminism need a rethink as debate over gender equality deepens
-
Gold rush: Higher prices fail to dent demand during festive period; industry body bullish about wedding season
-
US 'deeply concerned' about dissolution of Sri Lanka's parliament; says political crisis will derail country's progress
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: In Suresh Bhat's ghazals, a fight against oppression
-
Understanding mental illness: When Psychology fails to politicise, socialise its understanding of trauma
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव 2018: BJP का मजबूत गढ़, लेकिन रूठों को मना ले ऐसा कोई नेता नहीं बचा
-
टीपू जयंती 2018 LIVE Updates: बीजेपी का विरोध जारी, कई प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में लिया गया
-
मध्य प्रदेश: 49% आबादी के बावजूद गंधवानी की आदिवासी महिलाओं को डॉक्टरों और स्वास्थ्य सेवा का इंतजार
-
सवा फीसदी वोट पर सत्ता बदलने वाले राजस्थान में सिर्फ दो बार बनी 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा वोट वाली सरकार
-
MP विधानसभा चुनाव: पुत्र मोह ऐसा कि महाभारत के धृतराष्ट्र याद आ जाएं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
An hour after the first Test between England and Sri Lanka ended, veteran Rangana Herath made a surprise visit to the press box and uttered a few words. “Gentlemen, I know you all are very busy. But let me take a few moments to say thank you for all the support you have given me over the last 19 years.”
Rangana Herath is a simple man and sportsmen like him in this day and age are few and rare. With his retirement on Friday, cricket ended its only link to the 20th century as Herath was the only active player to have debuted in 1990s.
“Someone else can turn up and take us the wickets he used to get us, but we will miss his leadership. He is the leader among us,” Sri Lanka Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha said.
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath ended his Test career with 433 wickets, which is highest among left arm bowlers. AFP
The respect he has earned among peers could be seen as several of his former teammates from Arjuna Ranatunga to Kumar Sangakkara turned up for the farewell game and Sanga called him the greatest cricketer that Sri Lanka has ever produced.
Greatest cricketer because he has been an absolute role model, willing to go through many a sacrifice due to the team’s requirements. Not a single incident has been reported about a rift between him and a team-mate or an administrator. Not a single drunken escapade or an illicit affair. On and off the field he has carried himself in an exemplary manner. Given the hard times Sri Lankan cricket has fallen on in recent times, Rangana Herath will be sorely missed.
He has been only once fined by the International Cricket Council. Chris Broad found fault with Herath during the Wellington Test of 2015 for not covering the logo of his helmet strap and fined him 25 percent of his match fee. The fault actually wasn’t his. Sanga had borrowed his helmet and so Herath had to depend on someone else’s. “I didn’t mind actually because using my helmet Sanga made a double hundred in that game,” Herath told Firstpost.
When you have a Muttiah Muralitharan in the side, opportunities for other spinners will be few and rare. It was the case with Herath. After his debut, Herath was playing the odd game mostly when Murali was injured or when the team opted to play a spin-heavy attack. The presence of part-time left-arm spin of Sanath Jayasuriya didn’t make things smooth either.
By 2009, young spinners like Ajantha Mendis and Suraj Randiv had emerged. The selectors were planning to have Mendis as the Test replacement for Murali while economical Randiv was believed to be Murali’s ODI replacement. Herath had completely gone off the radar. He had no contract with Sri Lanka Cricket.
Instead, he opted to ply his trade in England playing league cricket for Moddershall CC. Herath owes Kumar Sangakkara for reviving his career. With Murali injured 48 hours before a Test match against Pakistan in Galle in 2009, the obvious replacement was either Mendis or Randiv. Sri Lanka also had leg-spinner Malinga Bandara playing for ‘A’ team at home.
But Sanga went out of the box. That Pakistani side had some exceptional players of spin bowling in Mohammad Yusuf, Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq. Sanga felt that he needed someone with experience behind him more than a rookie. He thought that someone with abundance of First Class experience would be ideally suited for the challenge. So he made a big gamble. The selectors weren’t too impressed, but the captain could convince Head Coach Trevor Bayliss and deputy Chandika Hathurusingha.
So they made the call to England. Herath landed in Colombo 24 hours before the Test match, drove to Galle and made a memorable comeback spinning Sri Lanka to a come from behind victory. The rest as they say is history.
Galle has been a special place for him and during the England Test, he became only the third player in the history of the game to take 100 wickets at a single venue. Murali and James Anderson are the others. It was also here he took a hat-trick against Australia. But the most remembered game will be how he helped Sri Lanka defend 176 runs against India in 2015. India were bowled out for 112 runs and Herath took seven wickets in the second innings. No wonder he opted to retire in Galle.
Herath has been a loyal servant of Sri Lankan cricket serving ten different captains. They all have nothing but praise and admiration for him. He has stepped in as captain whenever there was an injury without being appointed captain or deputy full time. Most others would have grumbled, but Herath has been happy to do a job and move on.
Herath’s 433 Test wickets is the most by a left-arm bowler. His bowling feats can be equalled or surpassed but Herath’s personality will be unmatched.
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs England: Hosts aim to better rankings, Joe Root and Co look to improve poor Asian record in Rangana Herath's swansong
Sri Lanka vs England: Veteran Rangana Herath gears up for final act on happy hunting ground Galle
Sri Lanka vs England: Visitors told to stay away from political demonstrations as island nation boils over power struggle