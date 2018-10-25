Sri Lanka vs England: Players will have to make every chance count with World Cup around the corner, says visitors' coach Trevor Bayliss
England’s fringe players risk slipping out of contention for spots in next year’s World Cup squad after failing to grab their chance in Tuesday’s crushing one-day international defeat to Sri Lanka, said coach Trevor Bayliss.
Bengaluru: England’s fringe players risk slipping out of contention for spots in next year’s World Cup squad after failing to grab their chance in Tuesday’s crushing one-day international defeat to Sri Lanka, said coach Trevor Bayliss.
Bayliss slammed the attitude of his players after a record 219-run loss in Colombo and warned them that they were running out of chances.
File image of England coach Trevor Bayliss. Reuters
“It’s one thing giving guys an opportunity, but those guys have to take hold of that opportunity,” Bayliss told British media.
“Those opportunities could determine who makes a World Cup squad and who doesn’t. It’s a tough school, international cricket.
“There are not too many more opportunities before the World Cup squad is picked, so some of the guys will have to turn it around pretty quick.”
With only 11 more ODIs scheduled for England before their World Cup campaign on home soil, Bayliss said there was still an opportunity for fast bowlers to impress him.
“Our batting and spin-bowling line-up is pretty well set ahead of the World Cup, so it comes down to pace bowling,” he added. “The West Indies series could mean a lot in that respect.”
England visit West Indies to play three Tests, five ODIs and three Twenty20s in January next year.
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2018
