First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
ENG in SL Nov 14, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 16, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England: off-spinner Akila Dananjaya reported for suspicious action during first Test

The ICC said that Akila Dananjaya will be required to undergo testing within two weeks and, during this period, the spinner is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results are known.

Agence France-Presse, November 11, 2018

Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya was reported over a suspect bowling action during the first Test which England won by 211 runs, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday.

"Dananjaya's bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is," the governing body of the sport said in a statement.

File image of Akila Dananjaya. Reuters

File image of Akila Dananjaya. Reuters

Dananjaya, 25, took two wickets giving away 184 runs in the match that concluded in four days at Galle on Friday.

The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Sri Lanka team management, cited concerns about the legality of his bowling action, the ICC said.

He is required to undergo testing within two weeks and, during this period, Dananjaya is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results are known, the ICC added.

There was no immediate comment from Sri Lanka Cricket.

The second Test starts in Pallekele on Wednesday and the third and final match in the series will begin in Colombo on November 23.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018

Tags : Akila Dananjaya, Cricket, England, Galle Test, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket, Sri Lanka Vs England, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018, Test Cricket

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all