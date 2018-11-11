Sri Lanka vs England: off-spinner Akila Dananjaya reported for suspicious action during first Test
The ICC said that Akila Dananjaya will be required to undergo testing within two weeks and, during this period, the spinner is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results are known.
Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya was reported over a suspect bowling action during the first Test which England won by 211 runs, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday.
"Dananjaya's bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is," the governing body of the sport said in a statement.
File image of Akila Dananjaya. Reuters
Dananjaya, 25, took two wickets giving away 184 runs in the match that concluded in four days at Galle on Friday.
The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Sri Lanka team management, cited concerns about the legality of his bowling action, the ICC said.
He is required to undergo testing within two weeks and, during this period, Dananjaya is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results are known, the ICC added.
There was no immediate comment from Sri Lanka Cricket.
The second Test starts in Pallekele on Wednesday and the third and final match in the series will begin in Colombo on November 23.
Nov 11, 2018
Nov 11, 2018
