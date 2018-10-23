Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE cricket score, 5th ODI at Colombo
Catch LIVE scores and updates from 5th ODI played between Sri Lanka and England in Colombo
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE Vs AUS Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Supreme Court allows firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, for an hour on Christmas and New Year
-
Rafale fighter jets row shouldn't be allowed to shake deep India-France strategic ties, geopolitical convergence
-
French Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth faces Kento Momota test for title defence, PV Sindhu squares up against Beiwen Zhang
-
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Ajit Jogi's JCC liability for both Congress, BJP; ex-Congress man playing cards right with BSP, CPI as allies
-
Parul Yadav on producing four remakes of Kangana Ranaut's Queen: 'What we've done is historic'
-
Banks spiked loan exposure to NBFCs by one lakh crore in March, months before IL&FS crisis hit financial markets
-
#MeToo in Chennai: Campaigners come together in effort to take movement 'from internet to streets'
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
आखिर क्यों हर पार्टी में हाशिए पर चले गए हैं मुस्लिम नेता
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: रमन सिंह को घेर पाएंगी अटलजी की भतीजी करुणा शुक्ला?
-
पटाखा बैन पर SC का फैसला: दिवाली पर सिर्फ रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही जला सकेंगे पटाखे
-
पुलिस मेमोरियल- CBI में रार और वर्दी से तकरार
-
गुरुग्रामः शूटआउट में जज की पत्नी के बाद अब हुई बेटे की भी मौत, 10 दिनों से चल रहा था इलाज
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6881
|127
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Toggle between the tabs for scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report, 4th ODI: England beat Sri Lanka by 18 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-marred fourth ODI on Saturday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Chasing a target of 274 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, England were comfortably placed at 132 for two after 27 overs when rain forced the players off.
No further play was possible in the penultimate match of the series and England were 18 runs ahead at that stage under the scoring method governing such rain-shortened fixtures.
Dinesh Chandimal, amd Jos Buttler, captains of Sri Lanka and England in this match. AFP
England’s test captain Joe Root was unbeaten on 32 at the crease with his ODI counterpart Eoin Morgan 31 not out, the duo adding a crucial 56 for the unbroken third-wicket partnership to keep their team ahead of the run rate.
Sri Lanka had a chance to break the stand when Root was caught at short fine leg off spinner Dhananjaya de Silva but the delivery was called illegal by the umpire as the hosts had more fielders outside the 30-yard circle than permitted.
Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya dismissed opener Jason Roy for an attacking 45 off 49 deliveries and Alex Hales for 12 but the hosts made no further inroads.
Earlier, half-centuries from opener Niroshan Dickwella and middle-order batsman Dasun Shanaka and some useful contributions from the lower order helped Sri Lanka to 273-7 after being put in to bat.
Dickwella hit a 70-ball 52 and with captain Dinesh Chandimal laid the foundation for Sri Lanka’s innings with a second-wicket partnership of 70 runs.
But the hosts slipped against the off-spin of Moeen Ali and leg spinner Adil Rashid, losing three wickets for 13 runs to be reduced to 102-4.
Shanaka then launched Sri Lanka’s counter-attack, taking the aerial route to hit the spinners for sixes and fours. He added 52 for the fifth wicket with Dhananjaya de Silva to start Sri Lanka’s recovery.
The 27-year-old hit five sixes and four boundaries in his run-a-ball innings before getting run out.
All-rounder Thisara Perera made 44 off 41 balls as he and Shanaka added 58 for the sixth wicket. He then shared 56 runs with Akila Dananjaya who made 32 not out off 26 balls.
The fifth and final one-dayer will be played in Colombo on Tuesday.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs England: Visitors win rain-hit fourth ODI by 18 runs to take unassailable 3-0 lead
Sri Lanka vs England, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Dambulla, full cricket score: Visitors win by 31 runs (D/L method)
Sri Lanka vs England, Highlights, 1st ODI at Dambulla, Full Cricket Score: Series opener washed out due to rain