First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in UAE | One-off T20I Oct 22, 2018
UAE Vs AUS
Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
ZIM in BAN | 1st ODI Oct 21, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
WI in IND Oct 24, 2018
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
ZIM in BAN Oct 24, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE cricket score, 5th ODI at Colombo

Catch LIVE scores and updates from 5th ODI played between Sri Lanka and England in Colombo

FirstCricket Staff, October 23, 2018

29/0
Overs
4.1
R/R
7.07
Fours
5
Sixes
0
Extras
4
Niroshan Dickwella (W) Batting 7 12 1 0
Sadeera Samarawickrama Batting 18 13 4 0
Mark Wood 2.1 0 9 0
Sam Curran 2 0 19 0

Toggle between the tabs for scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, 4th ODI: England beat Sri Lanka by 18 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-marred fourth ODI on Saturday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a target of 274 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, England were comfortably placed at 132 for two after 27 overs when rain forced the players off.

No further play was possible in the penultimate match of the series and England were 18 runs ahead at that stage under the scoring method governing such rain-shortened fixtures.

Dinesh Chandimal, amd Jos Buttler, captains of Sri Lanka and England in this match. AFP

Dinesh Chandimal, amd Jos Buttler, captains of Sri Lanka and England in this match. AFP

England’s test captain Joe Root was unbeaten on 32 at the crease with his ODI counterpart Eoin Morgan 31 not out, the duo adding a crucial 56 for the unbroken third-wicket partnership to keep their team ahead of the run rate.

Sri Lanka had a chance to break the stand when Root was caught at short fine leg off spinner Dhananjaya de Silva but the delivery was called illegal by the umpire as the hosts had more fielders outside the 30-yard circle than permitted.

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya dismissed opener Jason Roy for an attacking 45 off 49 deliveries and Alex Hales for 12 but the hosts made no further inroads.

Earlier, half-centuries from opener Niroshan Dickwella and middle-order batsman Dasun Shanaka and some useful contributions from the lower order helped Sri Lanka to 273-7 after being put in to bat.

Dickwella hit a 70-ball 52 and with captain Dinesh Chandimal laid the foundation for Sri Lanka’s innings with a second-wicket partnership of 70 runs.

But the hosts slipped against the off-spin of Moeen Ali and leg spinner Adil Rashid, losing three wickets for 13 runs to be reduced to 102-4.

Shanaka then launched Sri Lanka’s counter-attack, taking the aerial route to hit the spinners for sixes and fours. He added 52 for the fifth wicket with Dhananjaya de Silva to start Sri Lanka’s recovery.

The 27-year-old hit five sixes and four boundaries in his run-a-ball innings before getting run out.

All-rounder Thisara Perera made 44 off 41 balls as he and Shanaka added 58 for the sixth wicket. He then shared 56 runs with Akila Dananjaya who made 32 not out off 26 balls.

The fifth and final one-dayer will be played in Colombo on Tuesday.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Dasun Shanaka, Dinesh Chandimal, England, Eoin Morgan, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, LIVE Score Sri Lanka Vs England, Niroshan Dickwella, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6881 127
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all