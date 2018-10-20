First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 3rd ODI Oct 17, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
PAK and AUS in UAE | 2nd Test Oct 16, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 373 runs
WI in IND Oct 21, 2018
IND vs WI
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
ZIM in BAN Oct 21, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Pallekele

Follow live updates on the fourth ODI between Sri Lanka and England at the Pallekele International Stadium here.

FirstCricket Staff, October 20, 2018

102/2
Overs
22.4
R/R
4.55
Fours
7
Sixes
0
Extras
11
Niroshan Dickwella (W) Batting 52 69 5 0

Preview: England batsman Jonny Bairstow will miss the fourth one-day international against hosts Sri Lanka in Kandy on Saturday after injuring his ankle during training, team officials said.

Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Chandimal, captain of England and Sri Lanka respectively. AFP

Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Chandimal, captain of England and Sri Lanka respectively. AFP

The 29-year-old right-hander hurt himself while playing football on Friday and will be replaced by Alex Hales, an England official said.

England are leading the five-match series 2-0. The first match was washed out by monsoon rains.

Bairstow's replacement comes after England all-rounder Liam Dawson was ruled out of the entire tournament. Dawson strained his right side while bowling during England's win in the third ODI last week. Dawson was replaced by Joe Denly.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera, who scored 30 in the second ODI, is meanwhile out of the rest of the series after a hamstring injury. He has been replaced by Sadeera Samarawickrama.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Dinesh Chandimal, England, Eoin Morgan, ODI Cricket, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6607 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all