Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Colombo, Day 4
Follow this space for live updates on Day 4 of the third Test between Sri Lanka and England at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results will tell us more about 2019 than all other four states, here's why
-
'Dharma Sabha' at Ayodhya: VHP leader claims Narendra Modi will decide on Ram Mandir after 11 Dec, quotes 'senior minister'
-
Russia seizes three Ukrainian naval ships off Crimea, prompts emergency UN Security Council meeting
-
Understanding mental illness: The question of perpetrators' minds — and why they need therapy too
-
Davis Cup has been stripped of its soul with new format, but slam-bang version has potential to re-energise event
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Sambhaji Bhagat takes Ambedkar to the world
-
Koffee with Karan: Why Sara Ali Khan had a better debut than Janhvi Kapoor on the celebrity chat show
-
IndiGo, SpiceJet passengers will have to pay extra for web check-in services; flyers express annoyance on social media
-
विधानसभा चुनाव Live Updates: कांग्रेस झूठे दावों से पहले ये भीड़ देख ले- पीएम मोदी
-
संविधान दिवस के मौके पर CJI रंजन गोगोई ने कहा- इसकी समझ ने संकट के क्षण में मार्गदर्शन किया
-
अंबेडकर ट्रस्ट ने राम जन्मभूमि पर बौद्धों के हक के पक्ष में 1991 में किया था मुकदमा
-
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर: सिखों को खुश करने के लिए मोदी ने खोला बॉर्डर- पाक मीडिया
-
तेलंगाना चुनाव 2018: KCR को सबक सिखाकर क्या राज्य में कमबैक करेगी कांग्रेस
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 3 report: England set Sri Lanka a daunting victory target of 327 in the third and final test and then reduced the hosts to 53 for four wickets to stay on course for a 3-0 series sweep on Sunday.
The tourists, who had taken a 96-run first-innings lead, overcame a top-order collapse of their own to post 230 all out in their second innings on day three of the contest.
Their spinners then wrecked the Sri Lankan top order to drive home the advantage at the Sinhalese Sports Club.
Suranga Lakmal and Joe Root, captain of Sri Lanka and England respectively. AFP
For the hosts, Kusal Mendis was batting on 15 at stumps with Lakshan Sandakan on one at the other end with Sri Lanka staring at a series whitewash.
Earlier, resuming on 3-0 and with an overall lead of 99, England lost Keaton Jennings leg before wicket for one off the first delivery of the day from Dilruwan Perera (5-88), which seemed to unhinge their top order.
The off-spinner dismissed Rory Burns for seven in an identical manner and substitute fielder Kaushal Silva took a sharp catch at short leg to dismiss Jonny Bairstow, who followed his first innings 110 with 15 in the second.
England’s crisis deepened further when captain Joe Root offered a return catch to Malinda Pushpakumara to depart for seven, before Sri Lankan sloppiness and a solid middle order partnership worked in the tourists’ favour.
Jos Buttler had reached 27 when he was given out leg-before to Dhananjaya de Silva, but the batsman managed to overturn the decision after replays confirmed the ball would have sailed over the stumps.
Stokes had an even more eventful and fortuitous stay before he was finally dismissed for a vital 42-run contribution.
The all-rounder was first caught at cover for 22 and then in the slip after adding 10 more runs but survived both times after replays confirmed spinner Sandakan had overstepped.
The wrist-spinner went on to dismiss Buttler but the hosts looked demoralised after his no-ball nightmares allowed England’s overall lead to swell towards an almost impossible target for the side batting fourth.
Ben Foakes remained not out on 36 as the home spinners shared 10 English wickets among them for the second time in the match.
Their batting colleagues, however, let them down again with the Sri Lankan top order coming quickly unstuck in their chase.
Off-spinner Moeen Ali dismissed both the openers, Danushka Gunathilaka and Dimuth Karunaratne, and left-arm spinner Jack Leach sent back de Silva.
Angelo Mathews then played a reckless pull shot to depart for five with a premature defeat looming.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Nov 26, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs England, Highlights, 3rd Test at Colombo, Day 1, Full cricket scored: Bairstow's ton drives visitors past 300
Sri Lanka vs England, Highlights, 3rd Test at Colombo, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Hosts finish day at 53/4 chasing 327
Sri Lanka vs England, Highlights, 3rd Test at Colombo, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors in comfortable position with 99-run lead