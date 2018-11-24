Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Colombo, Day 2
Follow live updates on Day 2 of the third Test between Sri Lanka and England at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Ayodhya turns fortress ahead of VHP, Shiv Sena events as Hindu groups warn of '1992 repeat'; Section 144 imposed
-
2.0: Ahead of Rajinikanth's film release, Tamil Nadu theatres struggle with upgrading to 3D, 4DSRL technology
-
Sonia Gandhi seeks to reclaim Congress' lost ground in Telangana with rally; Chandrababu Naidu conspicuous by his absence
-
Make in India: Immersed in finesse of weaving the famed Paithani sarees, Yeola in Maharashtra plugs urban migration
-
ISL 2018-19: Form, defensive organisation give Mumbai City FC the upper hand against ATK in battle of pragmatist sides
-
Chinese consulate attacked in Karachi: India should draw world's attention to plight of Balochis or hold its peace
-
26 killed, 50 injured in suicide blast at Afghanistan mosque, say security officials; no outfit takes responsibility
-
India, Bangladesh — and the story of three transboundary rivers which no longer sustain life
-
छतरपुर में PM मोदी LIVE: समाज को बांटने का काम करती थी कांग्रेस
-
अयोध्या LIVE Updates: छावनी में बदली 'राम नगरी', अयोध्या के लिए मुंबई से रवाना हुए उद्धव
-
सीपी जोशी का सुसाइडल ब्राह्मणवाद: कांग्रेस कैसे करेगी भरपाई?
-
सीपी जोशी का विवादित बयान: राहुल गांधी के भरोसेमंद साथी ने कांग्रेस की बोतल से जिन्न छोड़ दिया
-
1984 दंगा: ‘एक तरफ पेट्रोल माचिस, दूसरी ओर तलवार-कृपाण वाली भीड़ के बीच, मैं रिवॉल्वर लिए खड़ा था!’
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Toggle between the above tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard
Report Day 1: Jonny Bairstow marked his return to the England team with a sixth test hundred to help the tourists to 311-7 at the end of the first day of the third and final test against Sri Lanka on Friday.
Bairstow scored 110 off 186 balls, with nine fours and a six, in his first game since twisting his ankle while playing football almost a month ago during the ODI series against the Sri Lankans.
Suranga Lakmal and Joe Root, captain of Sri Lanka and England respectively. AFP
The injury created an opportunity for Ben Foakes to earn selection as wicketkeeper in the first test, and his century on debut meant he was retained for the second test at Bairstow's expense.
Bairstow made his return as a specialist batsman after allrounder Sam Curran was ruled out of the third test because of a side strain.
England had experimented unsuccessfully using Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes at No. 3 in the previous two tests and Bairstow was promoted to that position in Colombo.
He made the most of the opportunity by hitting his third test hundred against Sri Lanka, adding 100 runs for the third wicket with captain Joe Root (46) and 99 for the fourth wicket with Stokes (57) after England won the toss.
"The emotion and hard work that has gone into getting back out on the field is massive," Bairstow said.
"I was given an opportunity to bat at No. 3 today. Long term, who knows what's going to happen? In the last year I think I've batted at No. 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3."
England is bidding to clinch a 3-0 win in the series. Only Australia (2004) and India (2017) have whitewashed Sri Lanka away.
Bairstow was dismissed after tea when Lakshan Sandakan bowled him. Playing his first game in the series, the spinner was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka with figures of 4-91.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Malinda Pushpakumara had 2-64 and offspinner Dilruwan Perera claimed the other wicket.
Sri Lanka exhausted their reviews in the morning session and the hosts were left to rue that as they weren't able to look again at a few close calls. They weren't too sharp on the field, either, as Ali was dropped twice — on 2 and 17 — by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella then Dimuth Karunaratne at first slip.
Moeen was given out lbw twice when, on 17 and 23, both off Perera but successfully reviewed both calls.
Play was stopped with 11 balls remaining due to bad light.
England won the first test at Galle by 211 runs and the second test by 57 runs.
With inputs from The Associated Press
Updated Date:
Nov 24, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs England, Highlights, 3rd Test at Colombo, Day 1, Full cricket scored: Bairstow's ton drives visitors past 300
Sri Lanka vs England: Jonny Bairstow scores ton on return before spinners lead hosts' comeback on first day
Sri Lanka vs England: Jos Buttler says he is ready to bat at number three in second Test after Moeen Ali's poor show in Galle