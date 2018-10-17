First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in SA | 3rd T20I Oct 14, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
Match Abandoned
ENG in SL | 2nd ODI Oct 13, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
ENG in SL Oct 20, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
ZIM in BAN Oct 21, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele

Follow LIVE scorecard of the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and England played at Pallekele here.

FirstCricket Staff, October 17, 2018

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and full cricket scorecard

Report, 2nd ODI: Captain Eoin Morgan blasted 92 and Test skipper Joe Root 71 as England reached 278 for nine in their second one day international against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Chandimal, captain of England and Sri Lanka respectively. AFP

Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Chandimal, captain of England and Sri Lanka respectively. AFP

Morgan hit 11 fours and two sixes in his 91-ball innings that formed the core of the England score after Sri Lanka won the toss and put the tourists in. Root hit six fours in his knock.

Paceman Lasith Malinga took five for 44 on the tricky Dambulla pitch, including England opener Jason Roy with the fourth ball of the day. But Root hit three straight fours off Malinga in the fifth over as England grew in confidence.

Adil Rashid and Olly Stone put on 24 for the final wicket to give England a late boost.

The first of the five ODIs at the same ground on Wednesday was abandoned after 15 overs because of heavy rain.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018

Tags : Dinesh Chandimal, England, Eoin Morgan, Full Scorecard, Lasith Malinga, Live Scorecard, Olly Stone, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6607 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all