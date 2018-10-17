Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele
Follow LIVE scorecard of the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and England played at Pallekele here.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 09:45 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
#MeToo and MJ Akbar: Who are the 20 Asian Age women scribes backing Priya Ramani, willing to testify against their former boss?
-
Surat Police books Bihar native for rape, murder of 3-year-old girl; tension rises as incident follows violence against migrants in Gujarat
-
Narendra Modi vs petrol, diesel: PM’s famed ‘luck’ at one point has turned out to be his biggest economic riddle
-
#MeToo in India: Patriarchal attitudes have infiltrated, distorted spaces where survivors speak out
-
Breaking barriers: India's Ironman Amit Samarth talks about finishing Race Across America and Trans-Siberian Extreme
-
Hurricane Michael kills 30 in four US states: 20 dead in Florida as authorities fear toll could rise
-
Vada Chennai movie review: Dhanush's realistic performance, Vetrimaaran's direction make this film a winner
-
Climate change threatens dolphin habitats in Ganga
-
सबरीमाला मंदिर LIVE: पत्रकारों पर हमले के लिए सीपीआई ने बीजेपी-आरएसएस को जिम्मेदार ठहराया
-
#MeToo का असर: कांग्रेस में पहली Casualty, क्या BJP भी अकबर पर करेगी कार्रवाई?
-
हरियाणा: आश्रम में हुई महिला की हत्या के मामले में रामपाल को उम्रकैद की सजा
-
पटना और बेगूसराय में कन्हैया कुमार के खिलाफ हत्या की कोशिश का केस दर्ज, आज हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी
-
गोवा में राजनीतिक हलचल पर अमित शाह की बैठक, विश्वजीत राणे के सीएम बनाए जाने की चर्चा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and full cricket scorecard
Report, 2nd ODI: Captain Eoin Morgan blasted 92 and Test skipper Joe Root 71 as England reached 278 for nine in their second one day international against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Chandimal, captain of England and Sri Lanka respectively. AFP
Morgan hit 11 fours and two sixes in his 91-ball innings that formed the core of the England score after Sri Lanka won the toss and put the tourists in. Root hit six fours in his knock.
Paceman Lasith Malinga took five for 44 on the tricky Dambulla pitch, including England opener Jason Roy with the fourth ball of the day. But Root hit three straight fours off Malinga in the fifth over as England grew in confidence.
Adil Rashid and Olly Stone put on 24 for the final wicket to give England a late boost.
The first of the five ODIs at the same ground on Wednesday was abandoned after 15 overs because of heavy rain.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Oct 17, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs England: Incessant rain washes out 1st ODI after visitors hand debuts to Olly Stone, Liam Dawson
Sri Lanka vs England, Highlights, 1st ODI at Dambulla, Full Cricket Score: Series opener washed out due to rain
Sri Lanka vs England, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Dambulla, full cricket score: Visitors win by 31 runs (D/L method)