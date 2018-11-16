First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Match Abandoned
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 16, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
SA in AUS Nov 17, 2018
AUS vs SA
Carrara Oval, Carrara
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Kandy, Day 3

Follow live updates on the third day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, November 16, 2018

290/10
Overs
75.4
R/R
3.85
Fours
24
Sixes
7
Extras
12
336/10
Overs
103.0
R/R
3.26
Fours
26
Sixes
1
Extras
12
25/1
Overs
7.0
R/R
3.57
Fours
1
Sixes
0
Extras
1
Rory Burns Batting 14 18 0 0
Dilruwan Perera 3 1 3 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Sri Lanka fought back admirably against England thanks to a back-to-the-wall 85 by Roshen Silva to earn a first-innings lead of 46 runs in the second test on Thursday.

However, Silva's failure to ground his bat and run short conceded a rare five penalty runs to England.

Suranga Lakmal and Joe Root, captain of Sri Lanka and England respectively. AFP

Suranga Lakmal and Joe Root, captain of Sri Lanka and England respectively. AFP

Sri Lanka was all out for 336 in reply to England's 285, boosted to 290 with the penalty runs at Pallekele International Stadium.

"We're a little bit disappointed that they've got a lead," England spinner Jack Leach said. "But we're feeling good about bowling last on that wicket. We feel if we can put pressure on them with our batting, get a good total, then we can win."

England faced just one over before stumps on day two and promoted Leach to open the innings. The nightwatchman negotiated six deliveries from Dilruwan Perera without further drama on a day where momentum swung both ways.

At 165-6 and still 120 runs behind England's first-innings total, the Sri Lankans were under pressure. But Silva put up a magnificent show, teaming with the tail to push the hosts in front. However, the Sri Lankans will still have to bat last on a pitch that has plenty to offer for spin bowlers.

Silva, in for injured captain Dinesh Chandimal, was on 6 when Angelo Mathews fell for 20, and from there he stitched some valuable partnerships with the lower order to post a competitive total, Sri Lanka's highest in the series.

Silva and Niroshan Dickwella put on 46 runs for the seventh wicket but the stand that handed Sri Lanka the initiative back was the ninth worth 56 runs between Silva and Akila Dananjaya (31). The Sri Lankans were giving England a taste of its own medicine, after England added 60 runs for the last wicket.

England took the second new ball in the 83rd over, but to no avail, and soon captain Joe Root went back to his spinners. Leach took 3-70, and Adil Rashid 3-75.

Ben Stokes put down a difficult chance at slip with Silva on 52.

Then, Silva pushed one to third man and appeared to assume the ball reached the boundary. He turned before completing his first run. Umpire Marais Erasmus from South Africa determined Silva deliberately ran short and penalized Sri Lanka by five runs.

England dropped Akila Dananjaya when he was on 30 as Jos Buttler failed to hold onto a chance off James Anderson. It didn't cost England much as they were able to make the breakthrough when Moeen Ali trapped Dananjaya leg before wicket on 31, but Anderson failed to pick up a wicket in the innings.

Suranga Lakmal and Silva added 28 runs for the last wicket. Silva was the last man dismissed when he attempted to loft Rashid to the boundary but failed to clear mid-on where Ali completed the catch.

He faced 174 deliveries for his 85 that contained four fours and one six.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who made 63, admitted Sri Lanka wasted an opportunity to bat England out of the game. Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva (59) added 96 runs for the third wicket when De Silva pushed one to the covers and took on England's best fielder. Stokes threw down the stumps with a direct hit to find Karunaratne short at the striker's end.

"England were struggling to break the partnership I had with Dhananjaya. They tried a lot of things but we managed to counter them," Karunaratne said. "It was the wrong call and we took on the wrong guy. Next time we will study the fielder before making a run. Ben Stokes has a strong arm and he was the wrong guy to take on."

He said to limit England for a target of 200 would be ideal.

"It's turning a lot at the moment," he said. "Our spinners need to put pressure on them. We need to look at our strategy and if we can keep them down to 250 in the second innings, we can chase down the target. We have a lead of 46 and the important thing would be to get a few wickets before they erase the deficit."

With AP inputs

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Cricket Score, England, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Live Cricket Score, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sam Curran, SL Vs ENG, SL Vs ENG Live, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018, Suranga Lakmal, Test Cricket

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all