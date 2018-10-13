Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE cricket score, 2nd ODI at Dambulla
Follow LIVE updates on the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and England at Dambulla here.
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
Preview: Sri Lanka and England will look to open account in the 2nd ODI after the first one-day international in Sri Lanka was abandoned on Wednesday thanks to several hours of monsoon rain in Dambulla.
The visitors, put into bat after Sri Lanka's new captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss, breezed to 92 for 2 in 15 overs before the heavens opened.
The match, the first in a series of five, was then called off early evening.
Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Chandimal, captain of England and Sri Lanka respectively. AFP
England's openers had sped to 49 in eight overs before Nuwan Pradeep had Jonny Bairstow caught behind for 25 and Jason Roy miscued offspinner Akila Dananjaya and was caught for 24.
Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan then put on a brisk 41-run stand featuring five fours and a six before the deluge arrived.
World number one England had handed ODI debuts to fast bowler Olly Stone, 25, and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, 28, leaving out both Curran brothers.
Sri Lanka's XI featured left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who was left out from the Asia Cup squad, and fast bowler Pradeep, who has not played an international since January, largely owing to injury.
Monsoon rains impeded Sri Lanka's training on the day before the match, and had also washed out one of England's warm-up games.
England have won 29 of their last 39 ODIs, while the hosts are ranked eighth and have lost 30 of their last 40 completed games.
With inputs from AFP
