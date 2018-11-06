Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test at Galle, Day 1
Follow live updates on Day 1 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England at the Galle International Stadium on our live blog.
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Karnataka by-election results 2018 LIVE updates: Ugrappa of Congress establishes a lead of 1,08,000 votes over BJP candidate in Bellary
-
Thailand's move on Kra Canal alarms New Delhi as route will boost Chinese naval power in Indian Ocean
-
CIC show-cause notice to RBI governor: It's high time the central bank ended the secrecy on wilful defaulter data
-
US midterm elections 2018: Donald Trump’s idiom of fear mongering won’t stop even if Republicans suffer losses
-
Vijay's Sarkar premieres to great reception at early morning shows, looks at record-breaking opening
-
Mallika Joseph's defense of MJ Akbar against #MeToo allegation puts onus on women to be 'believable victims'
-
ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal's withdrawal due to injury just the latest chapter in painfully predictable cycle spanning over a decade
-
Calcutta then, Kolkata now: Portraits of a city's past, juxtaposed against its present
-
Karnataka By Elections results 2018 LIVE: बेल्लारी सीट पर कांग्रेस 1 लाख से ज्यादा वोटों से आगे, शिमोगा पर बीजेपी की बढ़त
-
मेहुल चोकसी का सहयोगी दीपक कुलकर्णी कोलकाता एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: यहां रेत का बवंडर और 'जातिगत समीकरण' कभी-भी तूफान ला सकता है
-
दिल्ली: सफर ने जारी की चेतावनी, दिवाली के दौरान हालात हो सकते हैं बहुत खराब
-
सबरीमाला LIVE Updates: जारी है 10-50 साल की महिलाओं के प्रवेश को लेकर घमासान, कैमरामैन घायल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4757
|125
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary for this match
Preview: Many a visiting team have succumbed to the trial by spin in Sri Lanka and Joe Root’s England will have to step up their game against the turning ball to escape that fate in the test series beginning at Galle on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka have never shied away from milking their home advantage and the team, who have lost only one of their past six test series at home, are unlikely to do anything different against an unsettled England.
Dinesh Chandimal and Joe Root, the two captains. AFP
The three-test series promises a familiar sight, with Sri Lanka’s wily spinners to bowl tirelessly and often in tandem, preying on the technique and temperament of the touring batsmen on tracks where the fast bowlers will play cameos.
And leading Sri Lanka’s charge, for one last time, will be a bulky 40-year-old with a golden arm and creaky knees as Rangana Herath ends his illustrious career at the same Galle where he made his test debut 19 years ago.
Herath has carried Sri Lanka’s spin burden on his shoulders since Muttiah Muralitharan’s exit but the left-arm spinner has decided he cannot carry on.
He will retire after his 93rd test, having already established himself as the most successful left-arm spinner in test history with 430 scalps.
Sri Lankan cricket of late has been a microcosm of the politically riven country, and Dinesh Chandimal’s team will have to find ways to focus on the game amid turmoil off-field.
Former captain Sanath Jayasuriya and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa are battling anti-corruption charges, while Sri Lanka Cricket chief financial officer Wimal Nandika Dissanayake has been remanded in custody by police for suspected financial misappropriation.
In comparison, England’s problem is to identify the best combination, especially the selections of their number three and wicketkeeper.
With Keaton Jennings set to open with the uncapped Rory Burns, Joe Denly was primed for the number three slot, but the 32-year-old’s struggle in the warm-up matches has jeopardised his test debut.
With wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow recovering from an ankle injury, Jos Buttler is set to play but it could be purely as a batsman, with Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes donning the keeper’s gloves.
“It’s probably the likely scenario (that Buttler plays),” Root told the BBC last week.
“But the reason we called Ben up is he’s a high-quality wicketkeeper and gives us another way to balance the side up. It’s a nice position to be in.”
Kandy hosts the second test from Nov. 14 and the final match is in Colombo from Nov 23.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Nov 06, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs England, Highlights, Only T20I, at Colombo, Full cricket score: Visitors win by 30 runs
Sri Lanka vs England: Veteran spinner Rangana Herath to bring 18-year international career to end after Galle Test
Sri Lanka vs England: Dinesh Chandimal poses warning to visitors, says Galle pitch will help spinners