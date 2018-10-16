First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs England: Kusal Perera ruled out of remaining ODIs; Joe Denly included in visitors' squad after Liam Dawson flies home

Sri Lanka's middle order batsman Kusal Perera will skip the three remaining one-day matches against England, while visiting all-rounder Liam Dawson has been ruled out of the entire tournament, officials said.

Agence France-Presse, October 16, 2018

Perera, who scored 30 in Saturday's second ODI, suffered a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Sadeera Samarawickrama for the rest of the five-match series, Sri Lanka Cricket officials said.

Perera, who scored 30 in Saturday's second ODI, suffered a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Sadeera Samarawickrama for the rest of the five-match series, Sri Lanka Cricket officials said.

Middle-order batsman Kusal Perera suffered a hamstring injury, resulting in his exit from the one-dayers. AP

Middle-order batsman Kusal Perera suffered a hamstring injury, resulting in his exit from the one-dayers. AP

Dawson strained his right side while bowling during England's Saturday win, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Monday.

The top order batsman and leg spinner has been ruled out of the rest of the tour and was due to return home Tuesday.

He has been replaced by Joe Denly, who is in England's Test squad.

The third one-day international is due to take place in Kandy on Wednesday.

The first ODI was washed out. Apart from the five-match ODI series, England will play three Tests and a one-off T20 in Sri Lanka with the tour due to end on November 27.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018

Tags : Cricket, England, Joe Denly, Kusal Perera, Liam Dawson, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018

