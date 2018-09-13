Sri Lanka vs England: Keaton Jennings' ability to play on spinning wickets could ensure selection despite poor performances
England's Keaton Jennings will have to wait to find out whether he has made it into the squad that will tour Sri Lanka, after a string of poor performances against India.
England opener Keaton Jennings faces a nervous wait to know if he is part of their plans for next month’s tour of Sri Lanka but his ability on spinning wickets could work in his favour, coach Trevor Bayliss has said.
File image of Keaton Jennings. Reuters
Jennings averaged just over 18 in their recent 4-1 series victory over India and has not scored a test century since his debut knock in Mumbai in 2016. “I’m sure he will be a bit nervous about which way it will go. He scored runs in India on spinning wickets and I’m sure that will be in his favour,” Bayliss told the British media.
“But he is a big boy, he knows runs on the board count as well. All of those points will have to be discussed and I can’t say at this stage or another whether he will go or not,” Bayliss added.
England, who will be without Alastair Cook after the 33-year-old retired as their most prolific scorer in tests, are expected to name their squad next week.
England will play five one-dayers and a Twenty20 International in Sri Lanka before the three-test series gets underway on 6 November at Galle.
Sep 13, 2018
Sep 13, 2018
