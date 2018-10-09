Sri Lanka vs England: Jos Buttler says visitors are very happy with 'favourites' tag ahead of one-dayers
England are "very happy" being favourites for the one-day series in Sri Lanka but are aware that past tours have been "tricky", Jos Buttler said Tuesday on the eve of the first match in Dambulla.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
'So many have an MJ story': Sexual assault charges against MoS of foreign affairs mount, boss Sushma dodges media
-
Alok Nath raped and violated me 20 years ago, but norm was to stay silent, writer-producer Vinta Nanda tells Firstpost
-
Gujarat migrants' exodus: Panicky Alpesh softens stand as rowdy Thakor Sena imperils Congress prospects in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar
-
2018 Kundiman Poetry Prize winner Rohan Chhetri: A book-length poem is something I want to do
-
IL&FS crisis: SBI to buy assets worth Rs 45,000 cr from NBFCs to resolve liquidity crunch
-
Nikki Haley quits as Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, say US media reports
-
Premier Badminton League: Aggressive game, dual utility spells windfall for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
-
At Delhi's Yashwant Place Market — the fur and leather goods haven for Russian shoppers
-
यूएन में अमेरिका की राजदूत निकी हैली का इस्तीफा मंजूर
-
जाटलैंड में मोदी: जाटों और किसानों को जोड़े रखने की कोशिश
-
रोहतक में प्रधानमंत्री ने किया जन सभा को संबोधित, पढ़ें भाषण की पांच खास बातें
-
कांग्रेस में मंथन: UP में कौन दिलाएगा ब्राह्मण वोट, इन चार नेताओं पर सबकी नजर
-
आम्रपाली ग्रुप के तीनों डायरेक्टर की तुरंत गिरफ्तारी हो: SC
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4515
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dambulla, Sri Lanka: England are "very happy" being favourites for the one-day series in Sri Lanka but are aware that past tours have been "tricky", Jos Buttler said Tuesday on the eve of the first match in Dambulla.
Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal warned meanwhile that conditions were "very different" to England, with some "mystery spinners" who could pose problems for Eoin Morgan's batsmen.
File image of England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler. Reuters
"Very happy being favourites. It shows we've been doing good stuff and I like being favourites," Buttler told reporters, saying the team were "very confident" and aiming to be "pushing the boundaries".
The batsman added however: "We're very aware of Sri Lanka's qualities in these conditions. They have some experienced players... It's been tricky in the past for England sides to come here."
He added that being the number-one ranked one-day side ahead of next year's World Cup on home soil brought its own pressures.
"There is always pressure being number one. Once you get there, I think that's when the hard work really starts. You've got a bit of a target on your back.
"It is down to you to keep improving and try to stay there. That's the challenge and it has its own pressures. I think in the dressing room we have a good understanding... and know that we need to keep improving and pushing the boundaries."
Buttler said the World Cup was in the back of everyone's mind, but they were taking every series one at a time and hoped to build a core group of players for next year's championship.
"It's about trending in the right way and being able to build a core group of players — a squad of 15, 16, 17 guys — who we can call upon hopefully for the World Cup," he said.
Underdogs Sri Lanka are still reeling from the axing of captain Angelo Mathews after a dismal run of 30 losses in their last 40 ODIs including defeats to Bangladesh and Afghanistan in last month's Asia Cup.
Chandimal, who missed the Asia Cup and the preceding ODI series against South Africa due to injury and suspension, cautioned that home pitches had "a lot of spin".
"Especially for the batters it's not easy to play... We have some mystery spinners as well.
"They got all the experience and talent and we have to compete with them. When the situation comes we have some game plans which we will have to execute."
Chandimal said he hoped to improve the team's fielding.
"In the last few days, we worked really hard on our fielding individually and as a group," he said.
"That's the biggest change we are trying to make in this series — give priority to our fielding and give it a lot of attention."
The five-match one-day series is followed by three Tests in November.
Updated Date:
Oct 09, 2018
Also See
Angelo Mathews dropped for Sri Lanka's ODIs, T20Is against England; Dinesh Chandimal appointed skipper
Sri Lanka need Angelo Mathews' batting prowess in limited-overs side despite being unceremoniously sacked as captain
Listen: Full script of Episode 50 of Spodcast where we discuss Bangladesh’s win over Pakistan, Saina Nehwal's first-round victory and more