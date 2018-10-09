First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in SA | 3rd ODI Oct 06, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
WI in IND | 1st Test Oct 04, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
ZIM in SA Oct 09, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Buffalo Park, East London
ENG in SL Oct 10, 2018
SL vs ENG
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England: Jos Buttler says visitors are very happy with 'favourites' tag ahead of one-dayers

England are "very happy" being favourites for the one-day series in Sri Lanka but are aware that past tours have been "tricky", Jos Buttler said Tuesday on the eve of the first match in Dambulla.

Agence France-Presse, October 09, 2018

Dambulla, Sri Lanka: England are "very happy" being favourites for the one-day series in Sri Lanka but are aware that past tours have been "tricky", Jos Buttler said Tuesday on the eve of the first match in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal warned meanwhile that conditions were "very different" to England, with some "mystery spinners" who could pose problems for Eoin Morgan's batsmen.

England's wicket-keeper Jos Buttler in action during the 2nd ODI against Australia. Reuters

File image of England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler. Reuters

"Very happy being favourites. It shows we've been doing good stuff and I like being favourites," Buttler told reporters, saying the team were "very confident" and aiming to be "pushing the boundaries".

The batsman added however: "We're very aware of Sri Lanka's qualities in these conditions. They have some experienced players... It's been tricky in the past for England sides to come here."

He added that being the number-one ranked one-day side ahead of next year's World Cup on home soil brought its own pressures.

"There is always pressure being number one. Once you get there, I think that's when the hard work really starts. You've got a bit of a target on your back.

"It is down to you to keep improving and try to stay there. That's the challenge and it has its own pressures. I think in the dressing room we have a good understanding... and know that we need to keep improving and pushing the boundaries."

Buttler said the World Cup was in the back of everyone's mind, but they were taking every series one at a time and hoped to build a core group of players for next year's championship.

"It's about trending in the right way and being able to build a core group of players — a squad of 15, 16, 17 guys — who we can call upon hopefully for the World Cup," he said.

Underdogs Sri Lanka are still reeling from the axing of captain Angelo Mathews after a dismal run of 30 losses in their last 40 ODIs including defeats to Bangladesh and Afghanistan in last month's Asia Cup.

Chandimal, who missed the Asia Cup and the preceding ODI series against South Africa due to injury and suspension, cautioned that home pitches had "a lot of spin".

"Especially for the batters it's not easy to play... We have some mystery spinners as well.

"They got all the experience and talent and we have to compete with them. When the situation comes we have some game plans which we will have to execute."

Chandimal said he hoped to improve the team's fielding.

"In the last few days, we worked really hard on our fielding individually and as a group," he said.

"That's the biggest change we are trying to make in this series — give priority to our fielding and give it a lot of attention."

The five-match one-day series is followed by three Tests in November.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018

Tags : Angelo Mathews, Cricket, England, Jos Buttler, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018

Also See

Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4515 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all