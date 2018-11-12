Sri Lanka vs England: Jos Buttler says he is ready to bat at number three in second Test after Moeen Ali's poor show in Galle
England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested Ali could be moved down the order for the second Test in Pallekele, and named one-day specialist Buttler and Ben Stokes as potential replacements
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs IREW Australia Women beat Ireland Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs PAKW India Women beat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs SLW Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi in Varanasi: PM inaugurates project for river Ganga and two highways, says development is key
-
Mizoram polls: At 74, MNF chief Zoramthanga is in comeback mode, says 'Congress won't even get 10 seats'
-
India should build ties and rescue Maldives from China’s debt trap, challenge Beijing's might in the Indian Ocean
-
Hong Kong Open: P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal handed tough draws; Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy likely to meet in second round
-
Retail inflation eases to one-year low of 3.3% in October on fall in food prices; IIP growth rises 4.5% in September
-
#MeToo: Understanding consent and sex-positivity in a patriarchal society
-
Mo’Halla and the film Jagte Raho on everything that doesn’t disappear
-
Telugu film industry's response to #MeToo must address a more insidious issue — internalised sexism
-
'रघुराम राजन और उनके जैसे अर्थशास्त्रियों ने बदलाव की बयार को महसूस नहीं किया'
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव: नक्सलियों की धमकी को दरकिनार कर पहले चरण में 70 फीसदी लोगों ने किया मतदान
-
वाराणसी को पीएम मोदी ने दी 2400 करोड़ से ज्यादा की सौगात, जानिए बड़ी बातें
-
बिहार: विधायकों के पाला बदलने की अटकलों के बीच शरद यादव से मिले कुशवाहा
-
महाभारत युद्ध की मर्यादाओं के साथ 1988 में लड़ा गया था इलाहाबाद लोकसभा उपचुनाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
England batsman-wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is ready to bat at number three in the second Test against Sri Lanka, saying the team’s willingness to embrace a flexible batting order is a sign of strength rather than weakness.
England’s top order has been unsettled since former captain and opener Andrew Strauss retired in 2012.
Jos Buttler said he will bat wherever the team requires him. AFP
The latest incumbent at three, Moeen Ali, has played six innings there at an an average of just 14.50, including a first-ball duck in the first innings and three runs overall in the Galle Test.
England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested Ali could be moved down the order for the second Test in Pallekele starting on Wednesday, and named one-day specialist Buttler and Ben Stokes as potential replacements.
“I will bat wherever is required,” Buttler told the BBC.
“...You need a good balance of being settled but it shows a good team environment and ethic that people are willing to play wherever is required.”
With England’s regular Test wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow sidelined with an ankle injury, Ben Foakes stood behind the stumps in preference to Buttler in the first test, scoring an eye-catching century on his debut to lead the visitors to a 211-run win.
All three could play in the second test, but Buttler, who scored 38 and 35 in the first, is focused on keeping his place by putting runs on the board.
“If Jonny was fit, I wouldn’t be the wicketkeeper anyway, so Ben Foakes keeping didn’t really bother me,” he added.
“In your pride as a wicketkeeper, you want to be good enough to be selected - but I didn’t keep as well in the One-Day series as I would’ve liked to and it’s quite healthy to see someone like Ben come in.”
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs England: Jonny Bairstow ruled out of first Test after sustaining ankle injury while playing football
Sri Lanka vs England: Veteran Rangana Herath gears up for final act on happy hunting ground Galle
Sri Lanka vs England: Clinical visitors ruin Rangana Herath's farewell, win Galle Test by 211 runs