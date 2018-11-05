First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd T20I Nov 04, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 04, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
ENG in SL Nov 06, 2018
SL vs ENG
Galle International Stadium, Galle
WI in IND Nov 06, 2018
IND vs WI
Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England: Jonny Bairstow ruled out of first Test after sustaining ankle injury while playing football

Jonny Bairstow hurt his ankle playing football in a training session and missed the last two games of the five-match ODI series, which England won 3-1.

Agence France-Presse, November 05, 2018

Galle: England's Jonny Bairstow is out of the first Test against Sri Lanka as he recovers after injuring himself playing football, coach Trevor Bayliss said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman hurt his ankle playing football in a training session and missed the last two games of the five-match ODI series, which England won 3-1.

"No, he's not available for this Test match," Bayliss told sports radio station talkSPORT.

File image of England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. AP

File image of England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. AP

"He has come on a long way in the last week or so but with another winter tour and a big summer we didn't necessarily want to risk it."

Jos Buttler or the uncapped Ben Foakes will take up the wicketkeeping duties for the opening Test of the three-match series starting Tuesday in Galle.

England played three wicketkeepers in their first two-day warm-up game in Colombo with Ollie Pope also rotating with Foakes and Buttler.

"They're both (Buttler and Foakes) still very much in our thinking and that will probably come down to the combination we want to play," said Bayliss.

"Definitely one of them will be keeping but how we structure the batting order and what combination of bowlers we put in to the team could determine who eventually gets the gloves."

The Joe Root-led side is also mulling dropping paceman Stuart Broad to make way for an extra spinner on a turning Galle track that will be Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath's swansong.

"You leave anyone out with the type of bowler he is then well, yeah, it's very difficult," he said.

"If he does miss out on this one there's every opportunity to play the next one, as with anyone who misses out this Test.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018

Tags : Ben Foakes, Cricket, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Rangana Herath, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018, Trevor Bayliss

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all