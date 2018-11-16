First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Match Abandoned
SA in AUS Nov 17, 2018
AUS vs SA
Carrara Oval, Carrara
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England: Joe Root's century gives visitors leverage on third day in second Test

England reached 324 for nine – a second innings lead of 278 – when bad light stopped play for the day at Kandy.

Agence France-Presse, November 16, 2018

Kandy: Captain Joe Root smashed 124 and newcomer Ben Foakes again hit valuable tail end runs to put England in command of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Friday.

England reached 324 for nine – a second innings lead of 278 – when bad light stopped play for the day at Kandy.

Foakes was batting on 51 alongside James Anderson on four.

Spinner Akila Danajanya, whose action is under investigation by the International Cricket Council, claimed six wickets on the turning pitch.

England skipper Joe Root slammed 15th Test ton. AFP

England skipper Joe Root slammed 15th Test ton. AFP

He trapped Root lbw and then bowled Sam Curran for nought with his next ball. Adil Rashid thwarted the hat-trick but soon fell to Dananjaya's guile for two.

It was his third five wicket haul in just his fifth Test for Dananjaya, who must rush off to Australia after the game for an ICC examination of his bowling.

He however could not stop Root and Foakes swinging the game.

Root reached his 15th Test ton soon after tea, making the sweep and reverse sweep valuable weapons, as he hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 146-ball knock.

Root said he enjoyed making the runs despite the pressure.

"That's what it should be. You shouldn't feel pressure like the pressure is too much for you, you should enjoy the occasion and make the most of the opportunity in front of you," he said after the day's play.

"The whole group managed to harness that today and make the most of it."

Root raised his bat to a standing ovation from travelling English fans who also lauded Foakes.

Root made an 82-run seventh wicket stand with Foakes, who reached his fifty with a six off Dilruwan Perera. The hit turned out to be the last ball of the day with dark clouds gathering and thunder heard in the distance.

Attack best form of defence

As he did in his sparkling century on his Test debut in the opening game of the series, Foakes mixed caution and aggression to push up the England score.

Every one of England's top seven batsmen were out attempting a sweep of some description.

Jos Buttler dragged one of Dananjaya's deliveries onto his stumps while trying to reverse sweep on 34. Moeen Ali was trapped lbw for 10 after failing to connect with an attempted sweep.

"From my point of view, it was almost a safer shot than playing the forward defensive," said Root.

"With the amount the ball was turning there's a lot of risk involved in that. At times attack is the best form of defence on a wicket like that."

Earlier, left-hander Rory Burns registered his maiden Test half-century in just his second match. He was trapped lbw off Malinda Pushpakumara for 59.

Perera wasted little time in sending nightwatchman Jack Leach back to the pavilion for one in the second over of the day.

Burns then put together 73 runs for the second wicket with Keaton Jennings, who made 26, to steady the innings and help England overcome their 46-run deficit.

"I think the temptation with a deficit like that going into the second innings is to play within your shell and be a bit insular but the guys went out and set the tone at top of the order," said Root.

"It was really pleasing to see inexperienced guys as Test cricketers really set the benchmark for the rest of the group, a really good platform for us.

"Hopefully we still stretch the lead further and that should be a good chase on this surface."

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018

Tags : Adil Rashid, Akila Danajanya, Ben Foakes, Dilruwan Perera, England, International Cricket Council, Jack Leach, Joe Root, Keaton Jennings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all