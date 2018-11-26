First Cricket
IND in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 25, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
IND in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 23, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Match Abandoned
WI in BAN Nov 30, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
PAK and NZ in UAE Dec 03, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka vs England: Joe Root and Co beat hosts by 42 runs in third Test to effect first overseas series sweep in 55 years

Leach got captain Suranga Lakmal trapped lbw for 11 to trigger celebrations for England who have not won all the games in a series of three or more Tests since Ted Dexter's side won 3-0 in New Zealand in 1963.

Agence France-Presse, November 26, 2018

Colombo: Skipper Joe Root led England to their first overseas series sweep in 55 years after they beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs in the third and final Test on Monday.

Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali took four wickets each to help bowl out Sri Lanka, chasing a daunting 327 for victory, for 284 in the final session on day four in Colombo.

Leach got captain Suranga Lakmal trapped lbw for 11 to trigger celebrations for England who have not won all the games in a series of three or more Tests since Ted Dexter's side won 3-0 in New Zealand in 1963.

England's Jack Leach (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the third day of the third Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and England at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) international cricket stadium in Colombo on November 26, 2018. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)

England's Jack Leach (C)

Number 11 Malinda Pushpakumara gave England a scare with his unbeaten 42 off 40 deliveries, lifting the hosts from 226-9 and raise hopes of a miracle.

But Leach broke the 58-run last wicket stand in the fourth ball of the final session.

Kusal Mendis, who hit a gritty 86, and Roshen Silva, who made 65, put on 102 runs for the sixth wicket to launch Sri Lanka's resistance campaign on a turning wicket.

Leach broke the stand with a one-handed pick-up and a bullet throw at the non-striker's end that got Mendis run out.

Mendis, who started the day on 15, registered his seventh Test fifty as he smashed eight fours and a six during his defiant knock.

Silva hit a fighting half-century but was finally trapped lbw by Ali.

England were bowled out for 230 in their second innings on Sunday with Jos Buttler making a crucial 64 after they had fallen to 39-4 against the opposition spinners.

Jonny Bairstow, returning from injury, made his presence felt with 110 in England's first innings of 336 after they elected to bat first.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid then claimed five wickets to help dismiss Sri Lanka for 240 as the tourists took a crucial lead into the second innings.

It was a complete domination by the touring England side which clinched the one-day internationals 3-1 and the only Twenty20 match.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Kusal Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Moeen Ali, Roshen Silva, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England, Suranga Lakmal

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

