Sri Lanka vs England: Jason Roy's fiery knock helps visitors beat Thisara Perera and Co by 30 runs in Only T20I
Jason Roy hit 69 off 36 balls and Joe Denly, returning to the England side after eight years, opened the bowling with his leg spin and took four wickets as the tourists won by 30 runs.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 43 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
#MeToo in India: Stalked, harassed for a decade, how one journalist coped with the trauma
-
Pittsburgh synagogue massacre leaves 11 dead, 6 wounded: Suspect charged with 29 counts; Trump calls attack 'evil' anti-Semitism
-
Congress will sweep Telangana, people are angry at KCR's broken promises, says Captain Uttam Kumar Reddy
-
Bhima Koregaon arrests: SC rejects Romila Thapar's review plea asking for immediate release of five activists
-
Jagte Raho: Artists Kush Badhwar and Pallavi Paul speak to the virus
-
Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah, Neil Bhoopalam, Jim Sarbh on starring in Eros Now original series Smoke
-
Asian Champions Trophy 2018: India carve out hard-fought victory over Japan but there's still room for improvement ahead of final
-
ICICI Bank Q2 consolidated net profit falls 42% to Rs 1,205 cr, total income marginally up by 5.7% to Rs 31,915 cr
-
गडकरी ने कहा- पहले पीएम के पेट से पीएम और सीएम के पेट से सीएम निकलते थे
-
ट्रंप ने ठुकराया गणतंत्र दिवस पर भारत आने का न्योता, S-400 डील बनी वजह
-
'मन की बात' में बोले पीएम मोदी: देश की तरफ से सरदार पटेल को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी
-
जापान: शिंजो आबे से मिले पीएम मोदी, 13वें भारत-जापान राष्ट्रीय समिट में होंगे शामिल
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर: सोपोर में आतंकी हमला, सेना ने शुरू किया बड़ा सर्च ऑपरेशन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6707
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4145
|134
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2784
|121
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Colombo: Sri Lanka used ambidextrous bowler Kamindu Mendis in a bid to bamboozle but brutal batting by Jason Roy saw England to victory in their one-off T20 international on Saturday.
Roy hit 69 off 36 balls and Joe Denly, returning to the England side after eight years, opened the bowling with his leg spin and took four wickets as the tourists won by 30 runs.
Captain Eoin Morgan hailed Denly's "outstanding" comeback.
A professional England bowling outfit bundled Sri Lanka out for 157, winning the match by 30 runs. AP
England made 187 for seven off their 20 overs. Sri Lanka, who won the toss, lost their final wicket off the last ball as they reached 157 in an increasingly desperate chase.
The 20-year-old Mendis switched his left arm orthodox spin and right arm off-spin for three overs against England's big hitters but gave away 27 runs before he was withdrawn. His 24 off 14 balls batting showed more promise.
Roy and his partners clattered England to 50 runs off 29 balls before Sri Lanka's veterans started to limit the damage.
With rain showers predicted, England knew they had to score fast to put pressure on the home side. Roy showed his intent smashing the second ball off Lasith Malinga for six.
He had one run out mixup that cost the wicket of captain Eoin Morgan and was dropped four times by Sri Lankan fielders. But his innings — with six sixes and four fours — was decisive, along with Moeen Ali's 27 off 11 balls and Ben Stokes' 26.
Denly also contributed 20 and earned the man-of-the-match award. He opened the bowling and took a wicket in each of his first two overs. He also claimed the final two Sri Lankan scalps, including Perera.
"I am delighted to be back," said Denly who has had a stellar year with county side Kent. "There were a few nerves, but more excitement."
Denly said he still had hopes of getting a place in the side to play three Tests in Sri Lanka in November. "Hopefully I can put my name in the hat."
After the two openers went in the first two overs, Sri Lanka always faced an uphill struggle.
Perera's six sixes gave the score an air of respectability. But the captain acknowledged the poor decisions and attitude in the side who hammered England in the final one day game even though they lost the series 3-1.
"If we hadn't lost wickets it could have been a different story," he said.
"In the last match we had good fielding, but there is no point making excuses. Normally Sri Lankans play spin well, but this series isn't working."
He added: "We need to get our plans better. But we are going in the right direction."
The first Test matches starts in Galle on 5 November.
Updated Date:
Oct 28, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs England: Kusal Perera ruled out of remaining ODIs; Joe Denly included in visitors' squad after Liam Dawson flies home
Sri Lanka vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pallekele
Highlights, Sri Lanka vs England, 4th ODI at Pallekele, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 18 runs to seal series