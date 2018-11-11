First Cricket
South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
Sri Lanka vs England: Injured hosts' captain Dinesh Chandimal out of 2nd Test in Pallekele

Suranga Lakmal will lead Sri Lanka in Chandimal's absence while Charith Asalanka will be inducted into the team as a replacement.

FirstCricket Staff, November 11, 2018

Sri Lanka's skipper Dinesh Chandimal will miss the second Test against England after injuring himself in the opening match of the series, the cricket board said Sunday.

It is also doubtful he will return for the third and final Test after being ruled out by doctors for two weeks, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. AP

Suranga Lakmal will lead Sri Lanka while Charith Asalanka will be inducted into the team as a replacement.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka team manager Charith Senanayake quit for "personal reasons" and was replaced by Jeryl Woutersz, the SLC said.

The next Test against England begins Wednesday at Pallekele and the final match will be in Colombo from November 23 to 27.

England have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018

