Sri Lanka vs England: Incessant rain washes out 1st ODI after visitors hand debuts to Olly Stone, Liam Dawson

England's first one-day international in Sri Lanka was abandoned on Wednesday after several hours of monsoon rain in Dambulla.

Agence France-Presse, October 10, 2018

The visitors, put into bat after Sri Lanka's new captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss, breezed to 92 for 2 in 15 overs before the heavens opened.

The Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium under covers during the first ODI between Sri Lanka and England. AFP

The match, the first in a series of five, was then called off early evening.

England's openers had sped to 49 in eight overs before Nuwan Pradeep had Jonny Bairstow caught behind for 25 and Jason Roy miscued off-spinner Akila Dananjaya and was caught for 24.

Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan then put on a brisk 41-run stand featuring five fours and a six before the deluge arrived.

World number one England had handed ODI debuts to fast bowler Olly Stone, 25, and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, 28, leaving out both Curran brothers.

Sri Lanka's XI featured left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who was left out from the Asia Cup squad, and fast bowler Pradeep, who has not played an international since January, largely owing to injury.

Monsoon rains impeded Sri Lanka's training on the day before the match, and had also washed out one of England's warm-up games.

England have won 29 of their last 39 ODIs, while the hosts are ranked eighth and have lost 30 of their last 40 completed games.

The second ODI is scheduled for Saturday. After the five-match ODI series the sides play one Twenty20 game and three Tests.

