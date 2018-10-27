Preview: Only T20I: After clinching the ODI series 3-1, the two sides will next play a T20I on Saturday before a three-Test series. England are in superb form at the moment and they will look to end their limited overs' campaign in Sri Lanka on a high. Morgan, who did not play in the fifth and last ODI, was not too happy after losing the game. He said, "Sri Lanka took advantage of a very poor day from our part. Very disappointed to end the series like this." They will be coming hard in the Only T20I in Colombo.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will look to continue their winning momentum. The way they played the last ODI of the series, it reflected on the thirst in the team for a win. Shorter format makes the contest between the two sides even more interesting. Sri Lanka will look to win the Only T20I and make amends on the mistakes made in the ODI series.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera(c), Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrema, Amila Aponso