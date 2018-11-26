First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 25, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
IND in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 23, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Match Abandoned
WI in BAN Nov 30, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
PAK and NZ in UAE Dec 03, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England, Highlights, 3rd Test at Colombo, Day 4, Full cricket score: Visitors win by 42 runs, sweep series 3-0

Follow this space for live updates on Day 4 of the third Test between Sri Lanka and England at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

FirstCricket Staff, November 26, 2018

England beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs

336/10
Overs
92.5
R/R
3.63
Fours
31
Sixes
3
Extras
11
240/10
Overs
65.5
R/R
3.66
Fours
28
Sixes
0
Extras
8
230/10
Overs
69.5
R/R
3.31
Fours
11
Sixes
0
Extras
11
284/10
Overs
86.4
R/R
3.29
Fours
26
Sixes
2
Extras
15

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 report: England set Sri Lanka a daunting victory target of 327 in the third and final test and then reduced the hosts to 53 for four wickets to stay on course for a 3-0 series sweep on Sunday.

The tourists, who had taken a 96-run first-innings lead, overcame a top-order collapse of their own to post 230 all out in their second innings on day three of the contest.

Their spinners then wrecked the Sri Lankan top order to drive home the advantage at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Suranga Lakmal and Joe Root, captain of Sri Lanka and England respectively. AFP

Suranga Lakmal and Joe Root, captain of Sri Lanka and England respectively. AFP

For the hosts, Kusal Mendis was batting on 15 at stumps with Lakshan Sandakan on one at the other end with Sri Lanka staring at a series whitewash.

Earlier, resuming on 3-0 and with an overall lead of 99, England lost Keaton Jennings leg before wicket for one off the first delivery of the day from Dilruwan Perera (5-88), which seemed to unhinge their top order.

The off-spinner dismissed Rory Burns for seven in an identical manner and substitute fielder Kaushal Silva took a sharp catch at short leg to dismiss Jonny Bairstow, who followed his first innings 110 with 15 in the second.

England’s crisis deepened further when captain Joe Root offered a return catch to Malinda Pushpakumara to depart for seven, before Sri Lankan sloppiness and a solid middle order partnership worked in the tourists’ favour.

Jos Buttler had reached 27 when he was given out leg-before to Dhananjaya de Silva, but the batsman managed to overturn the decision after replays confirmed the ball would have sailed over the stumps.

Stokes had an even more eventful and fortuitous stay before he was finally dismissed for a vital 42-run contribution.

The all-rounder was first caught at cover for 22 and then in the slip after adding 10 more runs but survived both times after replays confirmed spinner Sandakan had overstepped.

The wrist-spinner went on to dismiss Buttler but the hosts looked demoralised after his no-ball nightmares allowed England’s overall lead to swell towards an almost impossible target for the side batting fourth.

Ben Foakes remained not out on 36 as the home spinners shared 10 English wickets among them for the second time in the match.

Their batting colleagues, however, let them down again with the Sri Lankan top order coming quickly unstuck in their chase.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali dismissed both the openers, Danushka Gunathilaka and Dimuth Karunaratne, and left-arm spinner Jack Leach sent back de Silva.

Angelo Mathews then played a reckless pull shot to depart for five with a premature defeat looming.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2018

Tags : Cricket, England, Joe Root, Sinhalese Sports Club, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018, SSC, Suranga Lakmal, Test Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all