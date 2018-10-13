First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 2nd ODI Oct 13, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
ZIM in SA | 2nd T20I Oct 12, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 14, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 16, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Dambulla, full cricket score: Visitors win by 31 runs (D/L method)

Follow LIVE updates on the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and England at Dambulla here.

FirstCricket Staff, October 13, 2018

England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)

278/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.56
Fours
28
Sixes
2
Extras
9
140/5
Overs
29.0
R/R
4.83
Fours
11
Sixes
4
Extras
7

Preview: Sri Lanka and England will look to open account in the 2nd ODI after the first one-day international in Sri Lanka was abandoned on Wednesday thanks to several hours of monsoon rain in Dambulla.

The visitors, put into bat after Sri Lanka's new captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss, breezed to 92 for 2 in 15 overs before the heavens opened.

The match, the first in a series of five, was then called off early evening.

Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Chandimal, captain of England and Sri Lanka respectively. AFP

Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Chandimal, captain of England and Sri Lanka respectively. AFP

England's openers had sped to 49 in eight overs before Nuwan Pradeep had Jonny Bairstow caught behind for 25 and Jason Roy miscued offspinner Akila Dananjaya and was caught for 24.

Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan then put on a brisk 41-run stand featuring five fours and a six before the deluge arrived.

World number one England had handed ODI debuts to fast bowler Olly Stone, 25, and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, 28, leaving out both Curran brothers.

Sri Lanka's XI featured left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who was left out from the Asia Cup squad, and fast bowler Pradeep, who has not played an international since January, largely owing to injury.

Monsoon rains impeded Sri Lanka's training on the day before the match, and had also washed out one of England's warm-up games.

England have won 29 of their last 39 ODIs, while the hosts are ranked eighth and have lost 30 of their last 40 completed games.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Dinesh Chandimal, England, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Live Cricket Score, Niroshan Dickwella, ODI, SL Vs ENG, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all