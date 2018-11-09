Sri Lanka vs England, Highlights, 1st Test at Galle, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 211 runs, lead series 1-0
Follow live updates of the fourth day's play of the ongoing first Test between Sri Lanka and England at the Galle International Stadium on our live blog.
England beat Sri Lanka by 211 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary for this match
Report, day 3: Opener Keaton Jennings ended his two-year wait for a second Test century with a career-best 146 not out as England inched towards a comprehensive victory in the opening Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Having taken a handy 139-run first-innings lead, England declared their second innings on 322 for six to set Sri Lanka an improbable 462-run victory target.
Dinesh Chandimal and Joe Root, the two captains. AFP
The hosts ended day three on 15 for no loss, 447 behind and staring at a crushing defeat inside four days in spinner Rangana Herath’s farewell Test.
Openers Dimuth Karunaratne (seven) and Kaushal Silva (eight) survived seven overs but Sri Lanka will need a near miracle to save the Test.
Earlier, the tourists resumed on 38-0 and their openers consolidated their position until they suffered a mini-collapse.
Debutant Rory Burns’s (23) foolhardy pursuit of a non-existent single culminated in his run-out and Moeen Ali could not justify his promotion to number three for the second time in the match, following up his first-innings golden duck with three.
England captain Joe Root (three) also had a deja vu moment when Herath dismissed him for the second time in the match.
Jennings, however, looked confident against the spinners, often playing the sweep shot — both traditional and reverse — to negate them.
Ben Stokes, Jennings’ partner in their 107-run fourth-wicket partnership, shrugged off his early tentativeness to clobber three sixes in his 62 before Dilruwan Perara spun one past his bat to hit the top of the off-stump with a beautiful delivery.
Jennings, who hit a hundred in his debut Test against India in 2016, took a single off Dhananjaya de Silva to end his century drought.
The 26-year-old pumped air while running before taking his helmet off and raising his bat in celebration.
The left-hander’s patient 280-ball knock included nine fours as he demonstrated to his team mates how to play spin in the sub-continent.
Jos Buttler made 35 and England’s first-innings hero Ben Foakes contributed 37 before Root decided to give his bowler a go at the Sri Lankan openers in fading light.
Herath claimed three wickets in his 93rd and final Test at the same venue where the 40-year-old left-arm spinner made his debut against Australia in 1999.
With updates from Reuters
Updated Date:
Nov 09, 2018
