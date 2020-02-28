First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs England: Fast bowler Mark Wood to miss out on tour with side strain, says ECB

Wood picked up the injury at the end of the South Africa tour earlier this month and underwent scans in London, which confirmed a small tear to his left side

Reuters, Feb 28, 2020 19:57:31 IST

Fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of England’s test tour of Sri Lanka next month with a side strain, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Sri Lanka vs England: Fast bowler Mark Wood to miss out on tour with side strain, says ECB

File image of Mark Wood. Reuters

Wood picked up the injury at the end of the South Africa tour earlier this month and underwent scans in London, which confirmed a small tear to his left side.

Injuries have restricted Wood to 15 test appearances since his international debut in 2015, but he impressed in South Africa, claiming 12 wickets in two tests as England secured a 3-1 series win.

Wood also featured in all three games of England’s 2-1 T20I series win.

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood will replace Wood in the squad for the two-test series, which begins in Galle on 19 March.

