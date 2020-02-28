- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs PAKW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 42 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW Vs THAW South Africa Women beat Thailand Women by 113 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs BANW Australia Women beat Bangladesh Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs NZW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 3 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs BANW - Feb 29th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs SLW - Feb 29th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs PAKW - Mar 1st, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of England’s test tour of Sri Lanka next month with a side strain, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.
File image of Mark Wood. Reuters
Wood picked up the injury at the end of the South Africa tour earlier this month and underwent scans in London, which confirmed a small tear to his left side.
Injuries have restricted Wood to 15 test appearances since his international debut in 2015, but he impressed in South Africa, claiming 12 wickets in two tests as England secured a 3-1 series win.
Wood also featured in all three games of England’s 2-1 T20I series win.
Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood will replace Wood in the squad for the two-test series, which begins in Galle on 19 March.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2020 19:57:31 IST
