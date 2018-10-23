Sri Lanka vs England: Dinesh Chandimal and Co condemn visitors to their heaviest defeat in ODIs
Niroshan Dickwella top-scored with 95 and spin bowler Akila Dananjaya took four wickets to lead Sri Lanka to a confidence-boosting 219-run win on the DLS method in the fifth and final one-day international against England.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE Vs AUS Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI vs CBI mess paints unflattering image of PMO, sorry picture of the way accountability is fixed at highest levels
-
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls for trial in Istanbul over Jamal Khashoggi's 'planned' murder
-
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Ajit Jogi's JCC liability for both Congress, BJP; ex-Congress man playing cards right with BSP, CPI as allies
-
German football seems to lack responsibility and accountability: Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann tells Firstpost
-
Films to look out for at 20th MAMI Film Festival: Birds of Passage, Mehsampur, Blackkklansman, Bulbul Can Sing
-
HCL Technologies Q2 net profit rises 16.1% to Rs 2,540 cr, revenue up 19.5% to Rs 14,861 cr; co confident of retaining growth trajectory
-
#MeToo must address the power imbalance that hurts women — which climate change could worsen
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
पश्चिम बंगाल: हावड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़, 2 यात्रियों की मौत, 14 घायल
-
तेलंगाना में ‘किंगमेकर’ बनने की तैयारी में बीजेपी, युवा मोर्चा के महाधिवेशन से चुनावी अभियान को मिलेगी धार
-
पटरियों पर मौत: ड्राइवरों को ट्रेन चलाने के दौरान कई मुश्किलों से जूझना पड़ता है
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: महारानी के गढ़ में रोड शो करके बीजेपी को कैसे घेर रहे हैं राहुल गांधी?
-
राकेश अस्थाना को दिल्ली HC से राहत, 29 अक्टूबर तक नहीं होगी गिरफ्तारी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella and skipper Dinesh Chandimal set up a crushing 219-run win via DLS method over a much-changed England on Tuesday to end their one-day international series on a high.
Dickwella smashed 95 and Chandimal 80 to help Sri Lanka register their highest-ever ODI total against England and the tourists slumped to 132-9 when rain stopped play in the 27th over.
Niroshan Dickwella scored 95 off 97 balls. AFP
It was only a consolation victory for the hosts as England, who suffered their biggest ODI defeat, took the weather-plagued five-match series 3-1.
England's previous heaviest loss came against the West Indies by 165 runs in Kingstown in 1994.
England captain Eoin Morgan, who received the man-of-the-series award for accumulating 195 runs in four games, rested himself for the final match, with opening bowlers Chris Woakes and Olly Stone also given the day off, while Jonny Bairstow was still missing after suffering an injury playing football.
Akila Dananjaya took 4-19 with his mix of leg-spin and off-breaks, while fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera claimed three wickets to flatten England's chase.
Chameera removed three top-order batsmen -- both Alex Hales and stand-in-skipper Jos Buttler for nought and Test captain Joe Root for 10 as England slipped to 4-3 and 38-4.
Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, who made 37, put up some resistance during a 79-run partnership for the fifth wicket but Dananjaya send the pair back to the pavilion.
Stokes also seemed to have injured his calf during his 60-ball 67 as the all-rounder needed regular physio attention and limped to his half-century.
Dananjaya finally ended his agony as Stokes holed out to long-on and the rest of the batting fell like a pack of cards.
Sloppy England
While Sri Lanka took their catches and were brilliant with their ground fielding, the visitors were sloppy during the home team's innings.
Tom Curran put down Chandimal off Ali when he had made only six, and it proved the costliest miss.
But it was the left-handed Dickwella who gave the hosts a blazing start in a 137-run opening stand with Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 54.
Chandimal soon took charge to continue the momentum, building crucial partnerships including a 101-run third-wicket stand with Kusal Mendis, who smashed 56 off 33 balls.
Paceman Tom Curran removed the captain with a slower delivery that Chandimal could only hit to Jason Roy at deep mid-wicket.
Curran struck again on the very next ball with the wicket of Thisara Perera for 11, but was denied a hat-trick by Dananjaya, who played a useful cameo of 18 not out.
Dananjaya put on an unbeaten 38-run partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva, who hit 19 off 15 balls.
The two sides will next play a Twenty20 international on Saturday before a three-Test series.
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs England: Visitors win rain-hit fourth ODI by 18 runs to take unassailable 3-0 lead
Sri Lanka vs England: Ambidextrous Kamindu Mendis included in T20I squad; Thisara Perera to lead
Sri Lanka vs England: Bowlers Adil Rashid, Tom Curran help visitors secure big win in rain-hit 3rd ODI, lead series 2-0