First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 5th ODI Oct 23, 2018
SL Vs ENG
Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
AUS in UAE | One-off T20I Oct 22, 2018
UAE Vs AUS
Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
WI in IND Oct 24, 2018
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
ZIM in BAN Oct 24, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England: Dinesh Chandimal and Co condemn visitors to their heaviest defeat in ODIs

Niroshan Dickwella top-scored with 95 and spin bowler Akila Dananjaya took four wickets to lead Sri Lanka to a confidence-boosting 219-run win on the DLS method in the fifth and final one-day international against England.

Agence France-Presse, October 23, 2018

Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella and skipper Dinesh Chandimal set up a crushing 219-run win via DLS method over a much-changed England on Tuesday to end their one-day international series on a high.

Dickwella smashed 95 and Chandimal 80 to help Sri Lanka register their highest-ever ODI total against England and the tourists slumped to 132-9 when rain stopped play in the 27th over.

Niroshan Dickwella scored 95 off 97 balls. AFP

Niroshan Dickwella scored 95 off 97 balls. AFP

It was only a consolation victory for the hosts as England, who suffered their biggest ODI defeat, took the weather-plagued five-match series 3-1.

England's previous heaviest loss came against the West Indies by 165 runs in Kingstown in 1994.

England captain Eoin Morgan, who received the man-of-the-series award for accumulating 195 runs in four games, rested himself for the final match, with opening bowlers Chris Woakes and Olly Stone also given the day off, while Jonny Bairstow was still missing after suffering an injury playing football.

Akila Dananjaya took 4-19 with his mix of leg-spin and off-breaks, while fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera claimed three wickets to flatten England's chase.

Chameera removed three top-order batsmen -- both Alex Hales and stand-in-skipper Jos Buttler for nought and Test captain Joe Root for 10 as England slipped to 4-3 and 38-4.

Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, who made 37, put up some resistance during a 79-run partnership for the fifth wicket but Dananjaya send the pair back to the pavilion.

Stokes also seemed to have injured his calf during his 60-ball 67 as the all-rounder needed regular physio attention and limped to his half-century.

Dananjaya finally ended his agony as Stokes holed out to long-on and the rest of the batting fell like a pack of cards.

Sloppy England

While Sri Lanka took their catches and were brilliant with their ground fielding, the visitors were sloppy during the home team's innings.

Tom Curran put down Chandimal off Ali when he had made only six, and it proved the costliest miss.

But it was the left-handed Dickwella who gave the hosts a blazing start in a 137-run opening stand with Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 54.

Chandimal soon took charge to continue the momentum, building crucial partnerships including a 101-run third-wicket stand with Kusal Mendis, who smashed 56 off 33 balls.

Paceman Tom Curran removed the captain with a slower delivery that Chandimal could only hit to Jason Roy at deep mid-wicket.

Curran struck again on the very next ball with the wicket of Thisara Perera for 11, but was denied a hat-trick by Dananjaya, who played a useful cameo of 18 not out.

Dananjaya put on an unbeaten 38-run partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva, who hit 19 off 15 balls.

The two sides will next play a Twenty20 international on Saturday before a three-Test series.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018

Tags : Akila Dananjaya, Ben Stokes, Dinesh Chandimal, England, Kusal Mendis, Moeen Ali, Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all