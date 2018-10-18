First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 3rd ODI Oct 17, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ZIM in SA | 3rd T20I Oct 14, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
Match Abandoned
ENG in SL Oct 20, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
WI in IND Oct 21, 2018
IND vs WI
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs England: Bowlers Adil Rashid, Tom Curran help visitors secure big win in rain-hit 3rd ODI, lead series 2-0

Rashid and Curran shared seven wickets between them to restrict Sri Lanka to 150-9 in the 21-overs-a-side contest. The visitors surpassed the total in 18.3 overs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Agence France-Presse, October 18, 2018

Kandy: Bowlers Adil Rashid and Tom Curran set up England's comfortable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the rain-shortened third one-day international in Kandy on Wednesday.

Rashid and Curran shared seven wickets between them to restrict Sri Lanka to 150-9 in the 21-overs-a-side contest. The visitors surpassed the total in 18.3 overs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

England's Adil Rashid, second right, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera with his teammates during their third one-day international cricket match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Adil Rashid starred in England's big win, bags four-wickets in third ODI. AP

Skipper Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten on 58 off 49 to give England their second successive win after the opening match was washed out in a series hit by the Sri Lankan monsoon.

The left-handed batting combination of Morgan and Ben Stokes, who made 35, put on an unbeaten 73-run stand for the fourth wicket to blunt the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Amila Aponso took two early wickets including Joe Root for eight to dent England's chase but opener Jason Roy ensured the runs kept coming quickly from one end. He made 41 off 26 balls.

Earlier put in to bat after nearly six hours of play was lost due to rain, the hosts were off to a breezy start courtesy of a 20-ball 36 from Niroshan Dickwella.

Rashid helped England bounce back with wickets at crucial junctures as he claimed four from his five overs of leg-spin.

"It's been quite a long day, I can't fault our bowlers, Sri Lanka came out fighting early on but three of our bowlers were outstanding today," said Morgan.

"To restrict them to 150 on a surface like this was a fantastic effort."

The left-handed Dickwella put on 57 runs off 33 deliveries with opener partner Sadeera Samarawickrama, who also made a brisk 35.

Fast bowler Curran got Dickwella caught at mid-off to check Sri Lanka's surge. Curran returned figures of 3-17 from his four overs.

Rashid hit Sri Lanka hard with the wickets of Samarawickrama and Thisara Perera for nought in consecutive deliveries to be on a hat-trick.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal played out the hat-trick ball and stayed on to make 34 crucial runs before falling to Curran in the final over.

"We got good start, but we couldn't continue including myself. We were thinking we have only 21 overs. We were 30-35 runs short," said Perera.

Sri Lanka now need to win the remaining two matches to at least draw level the series. The fourth ODI is scheduled in Kandy on Saturday.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018

Tags : Adil Rashid, Amila Aponso, Ben Stokes, England, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs England 2018, Thisara Perera, Tom Curran

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6607 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all