London: Ben Stokes and Alex Hales were named in England's one-day squad to tour Sri Lanka on Wednesday despite being charged with bringing cricket into disrepute.

The pair face a disciplinary panel hearing in London in December following a brawl outside a nightclub in the southwestern city of Bristol in September 2017. Stokes, 27, was last month cleared of affray following a seven-day trial related to the incident. Hales, 29, was with his England teammate during the altercation but was not charged.

Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone, 24, has been called into the 16-man squad for the first time as a replacement for Yorkshire's Liam Plunkett. Plunkett, who is getting married, will be available again for the last two ODIs of the five-match series.

Stone, who has struggled with injury problems in recent years, has impressed selectors with his consistent performances this season. The first ODI takes place in Dambulla on 10 October.

England squad

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood