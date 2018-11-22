Sri Lanka vs England: Armed with local knowledge, Joe Root and Co plot clean sweep against Islanders
England captain Joe Root said Trevor Bayliss and his deputy Paul Farbrace's knowledge about different grounds and how Sri Lanka have played historically, what they’ve seen with their time here in Sri Lanka has been invaluable.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Sajad Lone's bid to form J&K govt shows he's learnt the hard way that political opportunity doesn't wait to knock
-
Sardar Singh's post-retirement life: After beating Virat Kohli in Yo-Yo test, ex-hockey skipper sets sights on global leagues
-
Home ministry says killed US citizen John Chau wasn't an evangelist, violated local laws to reach North Sentinel Island
-
Nissan board fires chairman Carlos Ghosn, ushers in a period of uncertainty for 19-year alliance with Renault
-
Ram Mandir dispute: Saffron posters dot roads to Ayodhya as Hindu groups gear up for showdown on 25 November
-
The Danish Girl author David Ebershoff on discovering queer literature, finding his voice, and a lifetime of reading
-
India, Bangladesh — and the story of three transboundary rivers which no longer sustain life
-
#MeToo: What Kannada film industry's prurient bullying of Sruthi Hariharan, Sanjjanaa reveals
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा भंग: इस सियासी संकट का समाधान क्या है, अब क्या होगा आगे?
-
कश्मीर के रास्ते कांग्रेस को क्या राजनीतिक फायदा मिलेगा?
-
उर्जित पटेल ने भी पिछले गवर्नरों की तरह लिया फैसला, माना सरकार ही सर्वोच्च है
-
'लोकतंत्र की रक्षा' के नाम पर राज्य सरकारों की 'बलि' लेने का इतिहास लंबा है
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा भंग होने के बाद क्या होगी बीजेपी की रणनीति?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
England captain Joe Root credited the team’s Head Coach Trevor Bayliss and his deputy Paul Farbrace for their first series win in Sri Lanka in 17 years. England lead the three match Test series 2-0 and head into Friday’s final game at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club ground hoping for a 3-0 whitewash.
Both Bayliss and Farbrace had been Sri Lanka’s Head Coaches during the last decade and Root admitted that the duo’s knowledge on local conditions was quite handful.
“They’ve been brilliant and very knowledgeable about the different grounds and how they’ve historically played, what they’ve seen with their time here in Sri Lanka and they have an insight into several of their players. So they’ve been brilliant in getting us well prepared for this tour. They’ve been a big driving force in where we’ve got to, really. Be great to have that experience and know-how in these conditions,” Root, Man of the Match after his team sealed the series with a 57 run win at Pallekele, told journalists.
England head into the final Test against Sri Lanka having already sealed the series 2-0
Sri Lanka have been a tough force at home and only two teams – Australia in 2004 and India in 2017 have won here 3-0.
“There's only been two other sides who have won 3-0 out here in Test cricket so it would be a brilliant achievement which would fill us with a huge amount of confidence going into the rest of the winter,” Root added.
The England captain confirmed that the tourists will do two changes to the side that won in Pallekele. James Anderson will be rested with Stuart Broad playing the dead rubber while Sam Curran, who is nursing a side strain will be replaced by Jonny Bairstow, strengthening their batting further.
Bairstow will bat at number three further strengthening England’s batting.
Irrespective of the result of the game, England will move to number two of the ICC Rankings in Test cricket ahead of third placed South Africa. Sri Lanka will slip down to number seven from the current position of sixth.
Sri Lanka have all sorts of problems with skipper Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of the game with a groin strain. Chandimal, who turned 29 last week hurt his groin during the first Test in Galle, which Sri Lanka lost by 211 runs. He didn’t feature in the second Test but was expected to make a comeback in Colombo. But a fitness test on Tuesday ruled him out.
The hosts have brought in top order batsman Danushka Gunathilaka into the squad. He is expected to replace Kaushal Silva, who has notched up just 41 runs in four innings having made a comeback in this series after a lapse of one year.
Sri Lanka will also not have the services of off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who was made to undergo testing in Brisbane, Australia, after his bowling was reported as suspect by match officials. Nishan Peiris, a 21-year-old off-spinner has been drafted into the squad, but left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who has been in the original squad is expected to play.
“We’re missing Rangana Herath and Akila Dananjaya. They are the ones who bowled really well in the last three or four matches. That’s a big loss, but we’ve got two options. I trust we’ll be able to cover that loss with the replacement player,” Lakmal added.
Lakmal backed the under pressure Kusal Mendis, who has fallen for some poor shots in the series. “Dinesh Chandimal is out and a lot of the batsmen don’t have much experience. He was among the runs until recently - it’s only in the last six or seven games that he’s failed. Mendis is a valuable player both now and into the future,” Lakmal went onto say.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Suranga Lakmal (Captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Danushka Gunathilaka and Nishan Peiris.
England: Joe Root(Captain), Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Rory Burns and Ben Foakes.
Umpires: Ravi Sundaram (IND)and Chris Gaffaney (NZ)
Third Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs England: Joe Root hopes Akila Dananjaya's career is not hampered due to suspect bowling action
Sri Lanka vs England: Sam Curran, Jos Buttler fifties lift visitors after top-order falter against spinners
Sri Lanka vs England: Jos Buttler says he is ready to bat at number three in second Test after Moeen Ali's poor show in Galle