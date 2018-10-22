Sri Lanka vs England: Ambidextrous Kamindu Mendis included in T20I squad; Thisara Perera to lead
Kamindu Mendis, who has played under-19 matches, was brought into the squad led by Thisara Perera for Saturday's match at Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo under lights.
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday included a 20-year-old ambidextrous bowler in its 15-member squad for the one-off Twenty20 match against England.
Kamindu Mendis has been brought into the squad as replacement for Thisara Perera. AFP
Kamindu Mendis, who has played under-19 matches, was brought into the squad led by Thisara Perera for Saturday's match at Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo under lights. There is only One T20I scheduled between England and Sri Lanka will be played on 27 October at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. England sealed the ODI series after winning the 4th ODI by 18 runs in a rain-curtailed match. The 5th ODI will be played on 23 October.
Sri Lanka T20I squad: Thisara Perera (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan and Nuwan Pradeep.
With inputs from AFP
Oct 22, 2018
