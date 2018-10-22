First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs England: Ambidextrous Kamindu Mendis included in T20I squad; Thisara Perera to lead

Kamindu Mendis, who has played under-19 matches, was brought into the squad led by Thisara Perera for Saturday's match at Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo under lights.

Agence France-Presse, October 22, 2018

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday included a 20-year-old ambidextrous bowler in its 15-member squad for the one-off Twenty20 match against England.

Sri Lanka Board XI Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the practice match between the Sri Lanka Board XI and England team at the P. Sara Oval Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2018. - The England Cricket team will be touring Sri Lanka from 1st October to 27th November 2018. The two teams will engage in a dual of 3 test matches, 5 one-day internationals and Only T20 games. (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP)

Kamindu Mendis has been brought into the squad as replacement for Thisara Perera. AFP

Kamindu Mendis, who has played under-19 matches, was brought into the squad led by Thisara Perera for Saturday's match at Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo under lights. There is only One T20I scheduled between England and Sri Lanka will be played on 27 October at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. England sealed the ODI series after winning the 4th ODI by 18 runs in a rain-curtailed match. The 5th ODI will be played on 23 October.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Thisara Perera (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan and Nuwan Pradeep.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2018

