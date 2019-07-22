First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal comfortable with security in island nation, says team only thinking about cricket

Tamim said security was not a concern for them although the hosts had arranged tight protection following the April 21 attacks that killed 258 people.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 22, 2019 21:59:11 IST

Colombo: Bangladesh were comfortable with the high level of security as they became the first foreign team to visit Sri Lanka since the Easter bombings, skipper Tamim Iqbal said Monday.

Speaking to reporters two days after arriving in Colombo, Tamim said security was not a concern for them although the hosts had arranged tight protection following the April 21 attacks that killed 258 people.

"The security has been fantastic ... The facilities they have given us are top notch," he said. "We are feeling very comfortable. There is nothing except cricket (that) we are thinking of."

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal comfortable with security in island nation, says team only thinking about cricket

File photo of Tamim Iqbal. Getty Images

"The boys are enjoying the hotel and if they want to go out, it is completely safe for us."

A local Islamic extremist group was blamed for the April 21 suicide bombings against three churches and three luxury hotels in Colombo. The authorities on Monday extended a state of emergency by a further month till August 22 giving more powers to security authorities to arrest and detain suspects.

Tamim said Sri Lanka had played in Bangladesh despite violence in his country and said his team's visit was also a part of reciprocating the solidarity shown by their hosts.

The Bangladesh team are provided with a level of security usually reserved for visiting state dignitaries, with additional deployments at their hotel and armed guards for their motorcade.

Reporters covering Monday's press conference with Tamim and his hosts were subjected to airport-style security.

"We have special security arrangements at match venues too," a police official told AFP.

Bangladesh will play three one-day internationals on July 26, 28 and 31 at the Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka had previously expected New Zealand to be the first foreign sporting visitors but the Kiwis will now arrive next month to play two Tests and three Twenty20 matches.

The first Test against New Zealand will be played in Galle starting 14 August, and the second will begin on 22 August at Colombo's P. Sara stadium.

The three T20s will be played on 31 August, 2 September and 6 September.

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 21:59:11 IST

