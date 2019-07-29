First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: SLC to honour recently-retired pacer Nuwan Kulasekara in 3rd ODI at Colombo

Sri Lanka will dedicate Wednesday's third one-day international against Bangladesh to fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara who recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 29, 2019 23:07:16 IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka will dedicate Wednesday's third one-day international against Bangladesh to fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara who recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

File image of former Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara. Reuters

File image of former Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara. Reuters

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement on Monday it would invite the bowler to witness the game at the R Premadasa Stadium, and arrange a ceremony to honour him for services he had rendered for the country's cricket.

"Nuwan Kulasekara has been a vital cog in the Lankan lineup and played exceptional cricket during his time with the national team," said Shammi Silva, President of the SLC.

Kulasekara made his Sri Lanka debut with an ODI against England in 2003 and played a key part in Sri Lanka's T20 Men's World Cup victory in 2014.

He was a vital member of the Sri Lanka team, who entered the 2011 Men's Cricket World Cup final against India, and was the top-ranked bowler in the ICC ODI rankings for over six months in 2009.

The last of his 184 ODI appearances came against Zimbabwe in July 2017 and Kulasekara was not selected in any of the format since then.

Last week star Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga retired after the first match of the series against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 2-0, thanks to 91-run and seven-wicket win in the first two matches.

Bangladesh will wear black armbands in the third game to pay respect to the country's first captain Shamim Kabir.

Kabir, who led the national team against an international opponent in their first match against MCC in January 1977, died of cancer on Monday.

