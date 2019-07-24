First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Pacer Shafiul Islam added to visitors' squad for 3-match ODI series as cover for hot weather conditions

Bangladesh on Wednesday added fast bowler Shafiul Islam to their squad for the whirlwind three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka in Colombo as cover with hot weather expected.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 24, 2019 14:13:47 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday added fast bowler Shafiul Islam to their squad for the whirlwind three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka in Colombo as cover with hot weather expected.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said: "After the practice match yesterday, the team management felt we might need an additional pace bowler. The condition in Sri Lanka is really hot now."

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Pacer Shafiul Islam added to visitors squad for 3-match ODI series as cover for hot weather conditions

File image of Shafiul Islam. Reuters

The visiting Bangladeshi side defeated Sri Lanka Board President's XI by five wickets in Tuesday's warm-up match in Colombo.

Shafiul last played for Bangladesh in a one-day international in October 2016 against England in Chittagong.

The three matches will be held in rapid succession on 26 July, 28 and 31 in Colombo.

