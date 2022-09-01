After 13 overs,Bangladesh 103/4 ( Afif Hossain 19 , Mahmudullah 4)
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score and updates, Asia Cup
Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack. He started off on a positive note, taking a wicket and conceding just three in his first over. Afif slams one down the ground, and he collects a crucial boundary for Bangladesh. Afif then goes big, launching one towards deep midwicket for a six. That maximum brings up Bangladesh's 100. A much-needed over for the Tigers with 12 runs coming off it.