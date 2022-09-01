Preview: Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in a do-or-die game at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Both the teams suffered defeats to a mighty Afghanistan outfit in the first contest, and Thursday’s match will be a winner-takes-all match, with the loser bowing out of the tournament.

Unbeaten teams Afghanistan and India have already secured their place in the Super Four stage. While Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by eight wickets in the tournament opener, Bangladesh succumbed to the same opponents by seven wickets just three days later.