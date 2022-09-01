Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (t20)

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 01 September, 2022

01 September, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

108/4 (13.5 ov)

Match 5
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Bangladesh Sri Lanka
108/4 (13.5 ov) - R/R 7.81

Play In Progress

Afif Hossain - 14

Mahmudullah - 7

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Afif Hossain Batting 21 14 2 1
Mahmudullah Batting 7 10 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Wanindu Hasaranga 2 0 15 1
Chamika Karunaratne 2.5 0 24 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 87/4 (10.3)

21 (21) R/R: 6.3

Afif Hossain 14(10)
Mahmudullah 7(10)

Shakib Al Hasan (C) 24(22) S.R (109.09)

b Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, LIVE score and updates, Asia Cup: BAN 103/4 after 13 overs

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, LIVE score and updates, Asia Cup: BAN 103/4 after 13 overs

Theekshana into his final over, and he makes it an eventful one. He cleans up Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. That's a big wicket for Sri Lanka and that helps them put Bangladesh on the backfoot. Theekshana finishes with figures of 1/23 from four overs.

20:42 (IST)

After 13 overs,Bangladesh 103/4 ( Afif Hossain 19 , Mahmudullah 4)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score and updates, Asia Cup

Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack. He started off on a positive note, taking a wicket and conceding just three in his first over. Afif slams one down the ground, and he collects a crucial boundary for Bangladesh. Afif then goes big, launching one towards deep midwicket for a six. That maximum brings up Bangladesh's 100. A much-needed over for the Tigers with 12 runs coming off it. 

20:32 (IST)

After 11 overs,Bangladesh 88/4 ( Afif Hossain 7 , Mahmudullah 1)

Theekshana into his final over, and he makes it an eventful one. He cleans up Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. That's a big wicket for Sri Lanka and that helps them put Bangladesh on the backfoot. Theekshana finishes with figures of 1/23 from four overs.  

20:29 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Theekshana strikes to get rid of Shakib. The Bangladesh skipper is cleaned up, and it's a 'you miss, I hit' moment for Theekshana. Shakib b M Theekshana 24

20:25 (IST)

After 10 overs,Bangladesh 85/3 ( Shakib Al Hasan (C) 23 , Afif Hossain 6)

Karunaratne into the attack again. Shakib Al Hasan with a couple of fours to start the over, the first of which brings up 6000 runs for Shakib in T20 cricket. 15 runs off the over with three fours in it. 

20:19 (IST)

After 8 overs,Bangladesh 63/3 ( Shakib Al Hasan (C) 7 , Afif Hossain 0)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score and updates, Asia Cup

Economical first over for Chamika Karunaratne. Four runs, but more importantly a wicket, that of Mushfiqur Rahim in the over. Afif Hossain joins Shakib in the middle. 

20:16 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by the keeper and Chamika Karunaratne gets the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim. Wickets keep hurting Bangladesh. Mushfiqur c Kusal Mendis b Karunaratne 4

20:12 (IST)

After 7 overs,Bangladesh 59/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan (C) 6 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 1)

Sri Lanka get their man Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Miraz was looking to slogsweep off a wrong 'un, but he missed it and the ball hit the stumps. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batter. 

20:09 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Hasaranga gets rid of Mrhidy Hasan Miraz, who is cleaned up. This comes just a few deliveries after Miraz was given not out for an LBW, but Sri Lanka have got their man.  Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Hasaranga 38

19:59 (IST)

After 5 overs,Bangladesh 47/1 ( Mehidy Hasan 31 , Shakib Al Hasan (C) 3)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score and updates, Asia Cup

After a productive first over where he got a wicket, Asitha goes for 18 runs his second over. Mehidy Hasan goes aggressive mode, which includes a six. He's onto 31 off 19 balls. 

19:52 (IST)

After 4 overs,Bangladesh 29/1 ( Mehidy Hasan 18 , Shakib Al Hasan (C) 2)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score and updates, Asia Cup

T20I debutant Asitha Fernando is into the attack. Mehidy Hasan tries to drive over mid-off, he does not get a boundary, but gets a couple of runs instead.Sabbir Rahman is dismissed by Asitha Fernando. Sabbir was looking to play the pull shot but ended up gifting a thick edge to the keeper. Shakib Al Hasan is the new batter. 

20:29 (IST)

OUT! Theekshana strikes to get rid of Shakib. The Bangladesh skipper is cleaned up, and it's a 'you miss, I hit' moment for Theekshana. Shakib b M Theekshana 24
20:16 (IST)

OUT! Caught by the keeper and Chamika Karunaratne gets the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim. Wickets keep hurting Bangladesh. Mushfiqur c Kusal Mendis b Karunaratne 4
19:48 (IST)

OUT! Debutant Asitha Fernando gets a wicket. He gets rid of Sabbir Rahman, who looks to go for the pull but gets a thick edge instead to the Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. Sabbir Rahman c Kusal Mendis b Asitha Fernando 5
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, LIVE score and updates, Asia Cup: BAN 103/4 after 13 overs

Sri Lanka's skipper Dasun Shanaka, left, and his Bangladeshi counterpart Shakib Al Hasan pose for photograph after the toss prior to start of the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Preview: Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in a do-or-die game at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Both the teams suffered defeats to a mighty Afghanistan outfit in the first contest, and Thursday’s match will be a winner-takes-all match, with the loser bowing out of the tournament.

Unbeaten teams Afghanistan and India have already secured their place in the Super Four stage. While Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by eight wickets in the tournament opener, Bangladesh succumbed to the same opponents by seven wickets just three days later.

Updated Date: September 01, 2022 20:42:59 IST

