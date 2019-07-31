Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Colombo
Follow live updates of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third ODI in Colombo on our live blog here.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
2nd ODI report: Avishka Fernando scored 82 off 75 balls as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to take an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series on Sunday.
It was Sri Lanka's first bilateral series win at home since November 2015 against the West Indies.
Bangladesh scored 238-8 after captain Tamim Iqbal chose to bat first. Mushfiqur Rahim scored an unbeaten 98 off 110 deliveries.
Sri Lanka reached 242-3 in the 45th over with 32 deliveries to spare. Angelo Mathews made 52 not out and Kusal Mendis hit an unbeaten 41.
Bangladesh was 26-0 in the sixth over before opening batsman Soumya Sarkar (11) was trapped lbw to seam bowler Nuwan Pradeep. Iqbal departed for 19, bowled by seamer Isuru Idana.
Mohammad Mithun (12), Mahmudullah (6), Sabbir Rahman (11) and Mosaddek Hossain (13) departed quickly to leave Bangladesh struggling at 117-6.
Rahim and Mehedy Hasan (43) combined for a 84-run stand for the seventh wicket to take Bangladesh to a respectable score.
Spinner Akila Dhananjaya took 2-39 in his 10 overs.
Sri Lanka made a strong start in their reply with openers Fernando and captain Dimuth Karunaratne sharing a 71-run stand before Karunaratne was bowled by spinner Hasan for 15.
Fernando hit two sixes and nine fours in his innings before being caught by Iqbal off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman, who finished with 2-50 off eight overs.
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Jul 31, 2019 14:38:05 IST
Also See
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Match Highlights, 2nd ODI at Colombo: Hosts seal series victory with clinical 7-wicket win
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Dimuth Karunaratne says hosts hope to give Nuwan Kulasekara good send-off in third ODI
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Hosts name 22-man squad for ODIs; Tamim Iqbal to captain Tigers in absence of injured Mashrafe Mortaza