First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 7 Jul 26, 2019
SIN vs MAL
Singapore beat Malaysia by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 6 Jul 26, 2019
QAT vs KWT
Kuwait beat Qatar by 10 runs
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
BAN in SL Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, LIVE cricket score, 1st ODI in Colombo

Follow live updates of the 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Colombo.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 26, 2019 14:21:55 IST

2/0
Overs
0.4
R/R
5
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Avishka Fernando Batting 2 4 0 0
Dimuth Karunaratne (C) Batting 0 0 0 0
Shafiul Islam 0.4 0 2 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball updates

 

Preview: The most fitting farewell for retiring paceman Lasith Malinga will be to win the series-opening limited-overs international against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said Thursday.

The 35-year-old Malinga is retiring from one-day international cricket after the first game in the best-of-three series, which starts Friday.

"Mainly we want to focus about winning the match. That's the best thing we can give for him ... we will try to give him the best farewell in this first one-day," Karunaratne said.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, LIVE cricket score, 1st ODI in Colombo

File image of Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. AP

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said even though Malinga's achievements and legacy are phenomenal, his lineup will play hard to prevent a Sri Lanka victory in the fast bowler's last ODI.

"He has been great ambassador of the game. He is one cricketer that a lot of young children after watching him have started playing cricket," Tamim said. "I still remember when he first came into the scene specially, back in Bangladesh people wanted to bowl like him.

"Even when we were playing Sri Lanka we used to find (a bowler) who has a similar action like Malinga and we used to call him for nets. That (is the) kind of an impact he has given to world cricket."

Malinga has taken 335 wickets in 225 ODIs and has been one of the most distinctive fast bowlers in the game because of his slinging action and his accurate yorker.

He has three hat tricks in ODIs, including four wickets in consecutive deliveries in a World Cup game against South Africa in 2007.

Malinga will continue playing in the Twenty20 format.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have played in 45 one-day internationals, with Sri Lanka winning 36 matches against Bangladesh's seven. However, Bangladesh has shown improvement over the past three years and could pose a tough challenge.

Tamim leads Bangladesh in the absence of injured captain Mashrafe Mortaza. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and opener Liton Das have taken breaks.

Sri Lanka has named a 17-man squad for the three-match series.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 14:21:55 IST

Tags : Comombo, Cricket, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lasith Malinga, Live Scores, Live Scores And Updates, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 Australia 5543 111
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 New Zealand 4737 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all