Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Hosts name 22-man squad for ODIs; Tamim Iqbal to captain Tigers in absence of injured Mashrafe Mortaza

The first of the three one-day internationals will be played on 26 July, the second two days later and the final match on 31 July. All three games will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 19, 2019 23:23:11 IST

Dhaka: Sri Lanka on Friday named a 22-member ODI squad led by Dimuth Karunarathna for the upcoming Bangladesh tour of the island.

Bangladesh on Friday named opener Tamim Iqbal as interim captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour after regular skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Sri Lankan players celebrate after beating Afghanistan. AFP

Mashrafe picked up the injury during a training session shortly after he attended Bangladesh team’s formal press conference in Mirpur ahead of the tour.

“Mortaza (Mashrafe) injured his left hamstring during training today. He received immediate MSK ultrasound examination which has revealed a grade 1 injury,” Bangladesh Cricket Board senior physician Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement.

“It is a recurrent injury that could take around three to four weeks to recover from. Therefore, he is ruled out from participation in sporting activity for a month,” he added.

BCB named Tamim as interim captain in Mashrafe’s absence as regular vice-captain Shakib Al Hasan was rested for the series.

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin was also ruled out for the series after he aggravated an old back injury, said BCB cricket operations chief Akram Khan.

Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed and all-rounder Farhad Reza were immediately recalled as replacements for Mashrafe and Saifuddin.

Bangladesh will play three one-day internationals in Sri Lanka respectively on 26, 28 and 31 July. All the matches are scheduled in R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Mashrafe earlier at the press conference refused to confirm if he would retire after the Sri Lanka series and likened his situation to former India captain M.S. Dhoni.

Mashrafe and Dhoni both were expected to clear their retirement plan after the recent World Cup in England in which they struggled with individual form.

While Dhoni, who made a fifty in India’s losing semi-final to New Zealand, remained silent on his future, Mashrafe chose to continue as team captain.

“To be honest, I don’t feel embarrassed or disappointed with it (retirement talks). It’s normal everyone will consider my performance from their point of view,” said Mashrafe.

“As a player I am not close to MS Dhoni as he scored over 10,000 runs in ODIs. But at least in every press conference he has been asked the same question (retirement). I think we should see it normally,”

“Being a player I could not deliver my best in World Cup, both as a captain and a player and the team also failed to go to the semi-final.

“So it’s normal the question will be raised. I also see it this way. There’s is nothing else to consider,” he said.

Mashrafe picked up just one wicket in Bangladesh’s eighth place finish as the team recorded only three wins against fellow strugglers South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunarathna (captain), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimane, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathileke, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Madusanka

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 23:23:11 IST

Tags : Angelo Mathews, Avishka Fernando, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Cricket, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimane, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh 2019, Tamim Iqbal

