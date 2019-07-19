First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain says visitors are favourites for upcoming three-match ODI series

Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das were granted leaves for the Sri Lanka series and Mosaddek Hossain believes that the absence of these players will help him to cement his place in the Bangladesh lineup.

Asian News International, Jul 19, 2019 16:04:53 IST

Ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain said that his side will be the favourites in the series.

"I think we are favourites against Sri Lanka. We are in a better position than them in both batting and bowling, and if you talk about experience, then we are in a better position in that area too," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Hossain as saying.

File image of Mosaddek Hossain. Reuters

Bangladesh recently announced a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and batsman Liton Das were granted leaves for the series and Mosaddek believes that the absence of these players will help him to cement his place in the lineup.

"Since I debuted in ODIs, I have had to bowl almost in every match. Even when Riyad Mahmudullah bhai was regular in bowling, I had to bowl five-six overs in every match. I always consider myself to be a batting all-rounder. I'm getting more chance as a bowler and I will be ahead more as an all-rounder," Mosaddek said.

"Shakib Bhai won't be with us in the Sri Lanka series. That's why more opportunities may come in the bowling department. I may have to come to bowling early. Or I may have to bowl more overs than usual. Of course, I am prepared for that opportunity if I have to bowl more overs. I have a plan regarding that. I am focusing on every bit of opportunity that I will get. I am not thinking anything besides that," he added.

The all-rounder added that he wants to establish himself as the number seven batsman in the team.

"I think I will have to bat in the Sri Lanka series at the same position where I batted throughout the World Cup and series before that because of team combination. I think I am set in that position"

"Before the World Cup, I was totally focusing on improving my strike-rate. So, when I will go to bat, I may face the same type of situation. If the situation is bad, then I have to bat well and propel my team forward. So I am working on that," he added.

Bangladesh finished at the eighth position in the recently concluded World Cup as the side managed to win just three matches in the tournament.

The team has never won an ODI series on Sri Lankan soil, but after their performances in limited-overs format over the past two years, the side would look to put up an impressive show in the series.

Bangladesh takes on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series on 26 July.

Bangladesh's 14-member squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka: Masrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarker, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Md Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shaif Uddin and Mustafizur Rahman.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 16:04:53 IST

