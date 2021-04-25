Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (test)

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 21 April, 2021

21 April, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
541/7 (173.0 ov)

28/2 (8.2 ov)

1st Test
648/8 (179.0 ov)

541/7 (173.0 ov) - R/R 3.13 648/8 (179.0 ov) - R/R 3.62
28/2 (8.2 ov) - R/R 3.36

Bangladesh trail by 79 runs

Tamim Iqbal - 0

Mominul Haque (C) - 1

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Tamim Iqbal Batting 26 29 3 2
Mominul Haque (C) Batting 1 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Suranga Lakmal 4.2 2 12 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 27/2 (6.3)

1 (1) R/R: 0.54

Najmul Hossain Shanto 0(8) S.R (0)

b Suranga Lakmal

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 5 at Pallekele, LIVE Cricket Score

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 25th, 2021
  • 9:55:26 IST

Day 4 report: Dimuth Karunaratne scored his maiden double hundred as Sri Lanka batted through the day without losing a wicket Saturday to match Bangladesh's 500-plus score in the first Test.

The Sri Lankan captain ended the fourth day on 234 while middle order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva moved to 154 as the home side reached 512 for three at stumps, still 29 runs behind Bangladesh's first innings total.

They have added 322 runs for the fourth wicket, the highest stand at Pallekele for any wicket. The previous best was by Australia's Mike Hussey and Shaun Marsh, who made 258 in 2011, also for the fourth wicket.

Karunaratne passed his career-best score of 196, set against Pakistan in 2017, by elegantly driving Taskin Ahmed for four and in the same over reached his first double ton.

The 33-year-old left-hander has now been at the crease for more than 11 hours and faced 419 deliveries, 25 of which have been boundaries.

Bangladesh took the second new ball in the morning but after failing to make a breakthrough with his seamers, captain Mominul Haque reverted back to spin.

After lunch, de Silva reached his seventh Test hundred by pulling Taskin Ahmed for four. He has faced 278 deliveries and hit 20 fours.

Bangladesh gave away several overthrows and misfields which helped the score.

The game suffered one 29-minute hold-up due to bad light after tea. The players returned briefly but were taken off again in fading light and never went back. A total of 22 overs were lost.

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: April 25, 2021 09:55:26 IST

