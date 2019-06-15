The Oval, London Weather Update, Sri Lanka vs Australia: Poor weather has already claimed four matches at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. Three couldn't even get underway with one starting and getting interrupted soon after.

Latest match to get washed out was India's third fixture of the World Cup, against New Zealand, in Trent Bridge.

Today's early fixture has Sri Lanka taking on Australia at The Oval, London with South Africa and Afghanistan squaring off later in Cardiff, Wales.

Sri Lanka are unfortunate to have been out of match action since 4 June when they beat Afghanistan in Cardiff. Their subsequent fixtures, against Pakistan on 7 June and Bangladesh on 11 June, have both been washed out. They were slated to take on Pakistan and Bangladesh in Bristol but both were called off without a ball bowled.

As they move towards the capital to take on England, they would hope to get some much needed wins under their belt. One can't fault the Sri Lankan camp for keeping an eye on the weather for the remaining fixtures. The good news for them is that it is expected to be better weather at The Oval in London with sunny spells and an odd shower expected to cross the area, as per Accuweather. When the two captains head down to the middle at 10 am local (2.30 pm IST) for the toss, they are expected to be greeted with cool conditions of 18 degrees Celsius but with the sun out.

There are chances of showers near noon (4.30 PM IST) which is expected to derail the flow of the contest but it is expected to improve thereafter. Over the next three hours, it is expected to be cloudy before another rain spell in the evening.

To aid the bowlers, the cloudy conditions will be met with a moderate breeze.

Sri Lanka can take further confidence from the fact that The Oval has hosted four matches and all four have gone about without fuss of rain.

