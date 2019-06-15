First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 19 Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match, Weather Update in London Today: Sunny spells, odd showers, but play likely to happen at The Oval

Sri Lanka have been unfortunate to have seen consecutive matches rained out at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. They take on Australia at The Oval with hopes of clear weather.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 15, 2019 08:16:46 IST

The Oval, London Weather Update, Sri Lanka vs Australia: Poor weather has already claimed four matches at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. Three couldn't even get underway with one starting and getting interrupted soon after.

Sri Lanka will take on Australia at The Oval. It hosted India vs Australia recently at the World Cup. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka will take on Australia at The Oval. It hosted India vs Australia recently at the World Cup. (Reuters)

Latest match to get washed out was India's third fixture of the World Cup, against New Zealand, in Trent Bridge.

Today's early fixture has Sri Lanka taking on Australia at The Oval, London with South Africa and Afghanistan squaring off later in Cardiff, Wales.

Sri Lanka are unfortunate to have been out of match action since 4 June when they beat Afghanistan in Cardiff. Their subsequent fixtures, against Pakistan on 7 June and Bangladesh on 11 June, have both been washed out. They were slated to take on Pakistan and Bangladesh in Bristol but both were called off without a ball bowled.

As they move towards the capital to take on England, they would hope to get some much needed wins under their belt. One can't fault the Sri Lankan camp for keeping an eye on the weather for the remaining fixtures. The good news for them is that it is expected to be better weather at The Oval in London with sunny spells and an odd shower expected to cross the area, as per Accuweather. When the two captains head down to the middle at 10 am local (2.30 pm IST) for the toss, they are expected to be greeted with cool conditions of 18 degrees Celsius but with the sun out.

There are chances of showers near noon (4.30 PM IST) which is expected to derail the flow of the contest but it is expected to improve thereafter. Over the next three hours, it is expected to be cloudy before another rain spell in the evening.

To aid the bowlers, the cloudy conditions will be met with a moderate breeze.

Sri Lanka can take further confidence from the fact that The Oval has hosted four matches and all four have gone about without fuss of rain.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 08:16:46 IST

Tags : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Lanka Vs Australia, London Weather, London Weather Today, Sri Lanka Vs Australia, The Oval Weather, Weather In London, Weather Update London, Weather Update The Oval, World Cup Rain, World Cup Weather

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 4 0 3 1 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all