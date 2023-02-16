SL vs AUS LIVE score: Follow live scorecard, updates and commentary from Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match.
Australia won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka on Thursday in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match. Both teams are undefeated after winning their first two matches in Group A.
T20 World Cup: Points table
Sri Lanka defeated hosts South Africa and Bangladesh in their first two games, while Australia got better off New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Defending champions Australia are heavy favourites to win the match against Sri Lanka and another victory will give make their route to the semi-finals that much easier.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
Australia playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Squads:
Sri Lanka: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani
Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Australia won by eight wickets, with captain Meg Lanning also making 48 not out.
Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Live standings for Group A and Group B; wins, losses, net run rates and points accumulated by teams.
Harshitha Samarawickrama scored a fifty as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup match.