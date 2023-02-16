Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Women Vs Australia Women At St George's Park, Gqeberha, 16 February, 2023

16 February, 2023
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women

64/2 (12.0 ov)

Match 11
Australia Women

Australia Women

Yet To Bat

Australia won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka on Thursday in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match. Both teams are undefeated after winning their first two matches in Group A.

T20 World Cup: Points table

Sri Lanka defeated hosts South Africa and Bangladesh in their first two games, while Australia got better off New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Defending champions Australia are heavy favourites to win the match against Sri Lanka and another victory will give make their route to the semi-finals that much easier.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

Australia playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth

Updated Date: February 16, 2023 19:01:43 IST

